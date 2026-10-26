Man Utd and Aston Villa fans clash over Unai Emery decision – ‘It’s not 1999’

Unai Emery is the subject of a battle between Aston Villa and Manchester United fans

Manchester United and Aston Villa fans are clashing over suggestions that Unai Emery could leave his post to take the job at Old Trafford if Michael Carrick is sacked.

Carrick’s United are 16th in the Premier League. They’ve also lost their last two Champions League games, and things appear bleak wherever they look.

There is an overwhelming sense that the Englishman has managed his last United game, and links are rife with new managers.

One of which is Villa boss Emery, whose name is often mentioned when the Red Devils job comes up, though he has largely done better with his current side than United have in recent years.

In response to a suggestion from Jamie Carragher that Emery would want the opportunity to manage a “giant” club, Villa fan and broadcaster Dan Bardell has hit back.

He wrote on X: ‘Currently has more chance of winning the #UCL at #AVFC with what we have, compared to that mess in Manchester. We aren’t talking about Barca or Real Madrid here.

‘Stays where he is.’

A United fan responded: ‘The arrogance of Villa fans is becoming quite extraordinary. A few decent seasons and suddenly you’re lecturing Manchester United about ambition and European success.

‘Emery is an excellent manager, but the idea that managing Villa represents the pinnacle of his career is laughable. Enjoy your moment, but try not to confuse a good spell with becoming a footballing giant.

The arrogance of Villa fans is becoming quite extraordinary. A few decent seasons and suddenly you’re lecturing Manchester United about ambition and European success. Emery is an excellent manager, but the idea that managing Villa represents the pinnacle of his career is laughable. Enjoy your moment, but try not to confuse a good spell with becoming a footballing giant. — Rick (@1972_rickyb) October 26, 2026

He added: ‘Man United is a massive step up from Aston Villa. The end.’

Bardell responded: ‘It’s not 1999, Rick.’

READ MORE: Journalist reveals if Carrick has ‘break clause’ in contract as Man Utd select next manager

Unai Emery decision made

TEAMtalk is aware that Emery is indeed one of the managers who has been eyed by United in recent weeks.

Sources revealed he was among the managers who were looked into when they decided on Carrick last season.

Beyond that, the Villa boss remains highly regarded by Jason Wilcox, who is backed to make decisions by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, it was made clear that any move for Emery, particularly during the season, would be very tough for United to pull off.

Further to that, Sky Sports have stated the Villa boss is not interested in moving on from his current club.

They wrote: ‘Emery, we have been told, remains committed to the project at Aston Villa.’

Further to that, TEAMtalk understands that Eddie Howe is the favoured name to take over from Carrick.