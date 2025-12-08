Aston Villa, Chelsea and West Ham United are all keeping close tabs on Joaquin Panichelli amid his fantastic season at Strasbourg, we can confirm.

Panichelli is a 23-year-old striker who was born in Cordoba, Argentina, and spent time at clubs such as Racing Club, River Plate and Alaves before joining Strasbourg in July. Strasbourg, Chelsea’s sister club, paid Alaves a reported €16.5million (£14m / $19m) to sign Panichelli on a five-year contract.

Strasbourg look set to make big profit on the centre-forward in the near future, as he is quickly emerging as one of the deadliest goalscorers in France.

So far this season, Panichelli has notched 10 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions, which includes a brace at Paris Saint-Germain, plus strikes against Monaco and Lyon.

Panichelli has done brilliantly to replace club captain Emmanuel Emegha, who has had an injury-hit campaign and could have his Chelsea transfer brought forward to January. But the one-cap Argentina international might quickly follow Emegha to the Premier League.

We asked our transfer insider Dean Jones to provide an update on Panichelli. “I have heard that Aston Villa are among clubs taking an interest in Panichelli, but they are not the only ones,” Jones said.

“West Ham have definitely had a look too and obviously, because it’s Strasbourg, we can take it as a given that Chelsea are well versed on every aspect of him.

“He’s been doing really well in France this season and he has a profile that could suit the Premier League very well. He’s strong, he leads well from the front, he’s technically good with his feet and his head.

DON’T MISS 👉 Man City ready ‘€120m offer’ for stunning Chelsea raid after shock Pep Guardiola criticism

Aston Villa ‘definitely’ searching for new striker

“I’m not totally sure how Villa view him in terms of a timeline, and I would be slightly surprised if it was for January because he would be a difficult signing right now in my opinion. But finding a new forward is definitely a possibility for the next window.

“It’s not because they want to replace Ollie Watkins but because they need another option up there – it would be helpful to have someone else to rotate with Watkins. I know they are looking into it at the moment and looking of suitable figures that could come in.

“If they aren’t fully convinced on someone, they won’t do it. It’s got to be the right fit.

“There is not loads of money to play with at Villa at the moment – but obviously having a crack at the Premier League and finishing in the top four would be a big achievement again for Emery.”

It emerged on October 20 that Chelsea are monitoring Panichelli. They often send club officials to watch players on loan at Strasbourg, and their scouts have been dazzled by Panichelli’s form.

Chelsea will likely get first refusal on the attacker given their close ties with Strasbourg. Although, such a deal would infuriate fans of the French club, as they are already set to lose Emegha to Chelsea next year.