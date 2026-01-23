‘Final decision’ on Man Utd transfer ‘soon’ after ‘concrete’ move made

A ‘final decision’ is coming on the future of a disgruntled Manchester United star, with reports naming two clubs who’ve lodged ‘concrete enquiries’.

It’s a strange old season for Man Utd whose fixture list is sparser than most. After bowing out of both cup competitions straight away and having no European campaign, United will play just 40 matches this season.

There are just 16 matches left for interim boss Michael Carrick to make his mark. As such, strength in depth is not as critical as it ordinarily would be at Old Trafford.

And with United’s AFCON contingent back in situ and the injury list clearing up, Man Utd are gunning for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Carrick will be able to select his strongest eleven most weeks, meaning chances for a handful of squad players will be few and far between.

Joshua Zirkzee is among those who’ll struggle for minutes, with Benjamin Sesko back to full fitness, and Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha favoured too.

It’s well documented that the Dutchman is dissatisfied with his lack of opportunities in a World Cup year. His chances of earning a spot in the Netherlands squad have diminished with each passing week spent on the bench.

Roma emerged as the likeliest candidate to offer Zirkzee an escape route via a six-month loan this month. However, United did not open the doors to an exit in the first three weeks of the window.

Roma have since signed Donyell Malen on loan from Aston Villa who has taken the spot of Leon Bailey, who has returned to Villa Park after his own loan spell was cut short.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have also signed Robinio Vaz for €25m from Marseille, though they’re not finished yet.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Roma are among a cluster of clubs still looking to sign Zirkzee in the remainder of the window, many of whom have launched ‘concrete’ loan enquiries.

And thankfully for those wishing to see a speedy conclusion to this transfer saga, the reporter declared a ‘final decision’ – one way or the other – is ‘expected soon.’

“AS Roma and several other clubs are still in the race for Joshua Zirkzee,” insisted Plettenberg. “Concrete enquiries for loan deals have been made.

“A final decision is expected soon, as Zirkzee is also keen to gain clarity. He has recently had minor knocks, but should be fully fit again by next week at the latest.”

If Roma were to seal a deal for Zirkzee on loan, the move would likely coincide with Evan Ferguson being sent back to Brighton. Gasperini is not high on the Irishman who hasn’t impressed during his loan stint so far.

Juventus eyeing Zirkzee as Mateta plan B

TEAMtalk can reveal another of the clubs taking a close look at Zirkzee is Juventus.

Juve’s top target for the striker position this month is Jean-Philippe Mateta, though despite the Frenchman refusing to pen fresh terms at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace are reluctant to lose another big name this month.

Marc Guehi has already left for Manchester City and losing Mateta too would almost certainly resign the club to a dismal second half of the season.

If Palace stand firm, Juve will look to strike a deal for Zirkzee whose stock continues to remain high with Serie A sides following his stellar stint with Bologna prior to signing for Man Utd.

