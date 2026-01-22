Aston Villa have identified two potential replacements for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as the Argentine’s future hangs in the balance, with a raid on Manchester City under consideration.

Martinez, 33, came close to leaving Villa for Manchester United last summer before the Red Devils opted against a move for him, and he is still looking to take on a new challenge.

We revealed this morning that Martinez’s representatives have been in ‘discussions’ with Inter Milan over a potential switch to the San Siro.

Unai Emery is determined to keep hold of the Argentine international until the summer, but it does seem likely that even if Martinez doesn’t leave this month, he will be going at the end of the campaign.

Villa are now looking at potential replacements for Martinez, and sources indicate that Manchester City’s James Trafford and Porto’s Diogo Costa top their shortlist.

Their preferred option would be Barcelona star Joan Garcia, however. He has long been on Villa’s radar and was linked with a €25million switch to the Midlands last summer.

Barca ultimately won the race for his signature, signing him from Espanyol, leading Villa to now pivot to Trafford and Costa as their main other options…

Aston Villa’s two standout targets revealed

Trafford, the 23-year-old England international, represents a Premier League-ready option. Currently at Manchester City but getting no minutes behind Gianluigi Donnarumma, he has attracted interest from Villa, Newcastle, and Tottenham.

His standout Championship spell with Burnley showcased composure and distribution skills, though top flight exposure has been limited.

Villa view him as a strong domestic alternative, potentially available on loan this month or permanently in summer, bringing familiarity with English football and the fact he is still young means he could be at the club for the long term.

Diogo Costa stands out as perhaps the most elite candidate. The 26-year-old Porto captain, a 42-time capped Portuguese international, boasts exceptional distribution, sweeper-keeper attributes, and a proven track record in top competitions.

Villa pursued him strongly last summer as a direct Martinez replacement, with advanced talks held over personal terms. His clean sheets, leadership, and comfort outside the box make him an ideal fit for Emery’s system – and the club see him as a potential an upgrade in long-term consistency.

While Villa currently have Marco Bizot as a solid understudy, the plan is clear to bring in a new number one who is seen as elite.

Whether through immediate action or a patient approach, securing one could ensure the goalkeeping department remains a strength as Villa chase sustained success.

Latest Aston Villa news: Striker hunt continues – three targets eyed

Meanwhile, Villa are continuing their push to sign a new striker this month following the sale of Donyell Malen.

Former star Tammy Abraham, currently on loan from Roma at Besiktas, is one option being considered but finalising his return is complicated.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is another name on their list and in a major development, reports suggest that the French international has now agreed personal terms with Villa.

However, Man City star Omar Marmoush is also being considered and an approach for the Egyptian international hasn’t been ruled out, per reports.