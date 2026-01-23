Chelsea to make SECOND January signing as journalist claims ‘deal is sealed’

Chelsea have secured the services of Douglas Luiz, who will have his loan deal at Nottingham Forest terminated, according to a Brazilian journalist, with the Blues having already signed a young left-back in the January transfer window.

Luiz joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal from Juventus in the summer of 2025. Having starred for Aston Villa in England, the Brazil international midfielder was expected to become a major figure at the City Ground.

However, the 27-year-old has failed to make the desired impact at Forest, with the midfielder making only 14 appearances for The Tricky Tress so far this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 22 that Nottingham Forest are ready to let Douglas Luiz leave this month.

We reported that Chelsea have made enquiries about the midfielder, with his former club, Aston Villa, also monitoring his situation.

It has now been claimed by a Brazilian journalist that Luiz has a deal in place to join Chelsea on loan in the January transfer window.

Jorge Nicola, who has almost 400,000 followers on X, wrote on the platform at 4:50pm on January 22: “Douglas Luiz will play on loan at Chelsea until mid-year.

“People close to the midfielder guarantee that the deal is sealed.”

During his time at Villa, Luiz scored 22 goals and gave 24 assists in 204 appearances.

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 34 points from 22 matches, two points behind fourth-placed and defending champions Liverpool.

As for Forest, they are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship, with Sean Dyche’s side currently five points above the Premier League bottom three.

Chelsea are signing Yisa Alao – Fabrizio Romano

Nicola is the only source at the moment who is claiming that Chelsea and Luiz have a deal in place.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed our report that Chelsea are interested in Luiz, but the Italian journalist has noted that nothing has been finalised yet.

Romano wrote on X at 1:11am on January 23: “Chelsea are only interested in a loan deal for Douglas Luiz, no obligation to buy element compared to current Forest deal.

“Aston Villa are not proceeding; #CFC are interested but only loan/loan with option not mandatory.”

We need to wait for more than one source (Jorge Nicola) before being certain that Luiz is indeed joining Chelsea and will become the second January signing for the Blues.

A deal that has happened is the one between Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday for Yisa Alao.

Romano has announced on X that the 17-year-old left-back has accepted the offer to move to Chelsea, who have struck an agreement with the Owls to make the teenager their first signing of the current window, although it is very likely that he will play for the youth team initially and not be part of manager Liam Rosenior’s senior squad.

Romano wrote on X at 1:35pm on January 22: “Chelsea agree deal to sign talented 17 year old fullback Yisa Alao from Sheffield Wednesday, here we go!

“Initial fee over £500k plus heavy add-ons.

“Chelsea beat 3 more PL top clubs to the signing.”

