Emi Martinez could leave Aston Villa in order for them to protect another star

Aston Villa are ‘willing to lose’ superstar goalkeeper Emi Martinez if it means they can keep another important player from the clutches of Arsenal or Liverpool this summer.

Villa have been under the pump this summer, with big clubs regularly sniffing around their talents. Morgan Rogers has already gone, in a £117million move to Chelsea, while there have been links with Martinez, Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa.

Argentine goalkeeper Martinez has been a target for Juventus, but the Villans have been eager to keep him at the club.

But amid interest in Konsa, their stance on the transfer could be changing. Indeed, both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the central defender.

Per Football Insider, the Villans are ‘willing to lose’ Martinez in order to keep hold of Konsa.

It’s reportedly believed that one of the stars is going to leave this summer, and amid the push for the centre-back, Villa would rather lose his team-mate.

Though Martinez has been linked with Juventus, the iconic goalkeeper’s likeliest destination is said to be the Saudi Pro League.

Martinez doesn’t want to leave

Amid speculation over Martinez’s exit this summer, Sky Sports man Lyall Thomas has received information on the goalkeeper’s desires for his short-term future.

He states Martinez’s representative, Gustavo Goñi, has told the outlet that he is happy at Villa, has not asked to leave, and is excited for the season ahead, where he’ll again play Champions League football.

That desire to remain could be scuppered if Konsa’s exit becomes advanced, with Villa seemingly ready to block it and instead sell Martinez.

Indeed, Villa often brush up against the borderline of financial regulations, and if a sale of one big player needs to be made, the pair are both pretty saleable.

The latest report on Konsa’s future suggests that Liverpool could be in the lead, as Arsenal are refusing to pay Villa’s £60million demands, something the Midlands-based club look unlikely to waver on.

If they’re willing to pay the required fee, they’d surge past the Gunners.

READ MORE: Aston Villa reach agreement with Atletico Madrid to make Liverpool, Tottenham target their fifth signing