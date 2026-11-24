Chelsea are said to be among the clubs pushing to sign a thriving Everton star, amid a huge update on the midfield situation from insider David Ornstein.

The Blues have slid down to eighth in the Premier League after they lost to Sunderland and were then pumped 4-1 by Leeds. Fans are already getting tired of the situation at the club.

Many feel a new midfielder is necessary after Enzo Fernandez was not replaced in the summer, and there are links with a number of stars.

Chelsea insider Simon Phillips has confirmed interest in Everton’s Harrison Armstrong, who’s having a great season for the Toffees.

Fussball-News have since offered an update on that pursuit, stating while the Blues have competition from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, they are said to be keeping a close eye ‘in particular.’

Weekly scouting reports are said to be coming back to Chelsea on Armstrong, who’s among the best-rated players at the Hill Dickinson this season.

The report also adds that a price of €70million (£59m) has been set for the 19-year-old, and though it remains to be seen whether any interested party will make a move in January, Chelsea are said to be at least exploring the possibility.

READ MORE: Chelsea reach decision on sacking Xabi Alonso after fourth loss in five games

David Ornstein drops midfield bomb

However, trusted insider David Ornstein has suggested there might not be any movement in the midfield at Stamford Bridge in January.

He told USA Sports: “When you look back to the end of the summer window, they didn’t get let’s say a [Manu] Kone, a [Lamine] Camara and Alex Scott but I’m not aware of them going for those players this January, maybe that’s something for the summer.

“When you look at the rise of Romeo Lavia now he appears to be staying fit, he’s one of the best midfielders in his position available.

“I think overall the recruitment picture is pretty calm at the moment, I wouldn’t have high expectations but that’s not to say Chelsea are adverse to doing business, it’s just to say I’m not seeing anything brewing while the focus is on extracting more not just from their coach but also from the playing staff.”

Chelsea fans have responded negatively to that suggestion on social media, with some feeling the season is over if they don’t properly recruit in the winter window.

Pressure will continue to mount on Xabi Alonso if results don’t pick up.