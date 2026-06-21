Agent Kompany playing massive role in Burnley appointing ‘perfect option’ as boss search gets major lift

Vincent Kompany has recommended his next manager of Burnley

Burnley are growing increasingly confident that Craig Bellamy is set to accept the opportunity to become their new manager, with TEAMtalk understanding significant progress has been made following a fresh approach from the Championship club.

We exclusively revealed back in April that Bellamy was Burnley’s first-choice candidate following the dismissal of Scott Parker.

However, the club’s initial approach failed to convince the Wales boss.

Sources have indicated that Bellamy’s reservations were not solely financial. While the overall package fell short of expectations, concerns also centred around Burnley‘s wider vision, long-term strategy and the level of commitment to the project he would be inheriting at Turf Moor.

As a result, Bellamy opted against making the move at that stage.

Burnley have spent the months since assessing alternative options and exploring other managerial candidates.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was among the names discussed internally, while other domestic and continental candidates were also considered as the club evaluated the market.

Kompany playing his part on Bellamy capture

Yet throughout the process, Bellamy remained the standout choice.

The former Wales captain is a hugely respected figure at Turf Moor following his previous spell as Vincent Kompany‘s assistant, and club officials have long believed he possesses the qualities required to lead Burnley into their next chapter.

TEAMtalk understands that Kompany himself has played a role behind the scenes. Sources have indicated that the current Bayern Munich boss has advised Burnley that Bellamy would be an outstanding appointment and has backed his former assistant to succeed in the role.

Kompany worked closely with Bellamy during their time together at Turf Moor and remains convinced that his former number two has all the attributes required to thrive as a club manager.

Since leaving Burnley, Bellamy has only enhanced that reputation through his work with Wales.

His performances on the international stage have strengthened Burnley’s conviction that he is the ideal candidate for the role.

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Burnley increase Bellamy offer

We can now reveal that Burnley have returned with an improved proposal and sources believe the club have addressed many of the concerns that previously prevented a deal from being completed.

We understand Burnley’s hierarchy are now prepared to fully support Bellamy’s vision for the club and have outlined ambitious plans both on and off the pitch.

That renewed commitment has led to meaningful progress in negotiations and there is growing belief within Burnley that an agreement can be reached in the coming days.

Sources have described Bellamy as Burnley’s “perfect option” and optimism is building that the Welshman is now ready to return to club management and the developments have not gone unnoticed in Cardiff.

As we revealed earlier this week, the Football Association of Wales entered this latest round of discussions aware of Burnley’s interest but confident Bellamy would remain in charge of the national team.

That confidence has been shaken over the past 48 hours as sources have confirmed that the FAW are being kept fully informed of developments and have now begun their own due diligence on potential successors should Bellamy decide to leave.

Former Wolves boss Rob Edwards is understood to be among the candidates admired by Welsh football’s governing body.

Steve Cooper, recently sacked by Danish giants Brondby, is another name under consideration given his previous success with Wales’ youth setup and extensive experience in the game.

Our sources also reveal that a return for former Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been discussed in some quarters, although it remains unclear how strongly that option would be pursued.

For now, Burnley’s focus remains firmly on Bellamy.

The club have never wavered in their belief that he is the right man for the job and, after months of uncertainty, they are now increasingly confident that their persistence is about to pay off.

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