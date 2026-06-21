Two top insiders reveal Tottenham strategy for second Tonali bid – ‘It’s part of the plan’

Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs have revealed the latest on Tottenham Hotspur’s efforts to sign Sandro Tonali this summer, having already failed with an opening offer of £75million for the Newcastle midfielder.

Having already signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke to bolster their defensive line this summer, Spurs are also aiming to make a marquee signing in midfield and up front.

After failing with their opening gambit for Italy international Tonali, our sources have indicated how Tottenham could switch their focus to Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton instead.

West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes has also emerged on the club’s radar, although that appears to have sparked Man Utd into life in terms of their own chase for the Portuguese.

However, Romano and Jacobs claim that Tottenham will not be deterred from trying to secure Tonali’s signature, despite having that opening offer swifly batted away.

For their part, Newcastle are looking for a total package of £100m (€115m / $132m) for the Italian, which could come in the form of an £85m (€98m / $113m) offer with £15m (€17m / $20m) in add-ons.

A report from GIVEMESPORT states that Tottenham are willing to go as high as £85m (€98m / $113m) to complete a deal, although the potential of add-ons could present a sticking point.

GIVEMESPORT insider Jacobs has revealed that a second bid is being prepared by Spurs transfer chiefs, as the club looks to pull of a massive coup by beating the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United to the signing of Tonali, despite having no European football next season.

Indeed, Jacobs wrote: “A fresh bid is expected. Manchester City remain active as well. Spurs want to make a statement signing with Roberto De Zerbi stressing the importance of adding in central midfield.”

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Romano urges Tonali patience from Tottenham fans

Romano, meanwhile, speaking on his YouTube channel, urged Spurs fans not to be too downbeat over that initial bid being rejected, as it was clearly just a starting point.

He stated: “Tottenham entered the race strong to sign Sandro Tonali and Sandro Tonali is open to joining Tottenham. Tottenham are real contenders to sign Sandro Tonali, Tottenham are strong contenders for Sandro Tonali and Tottenham are very serious.

“It’s a bid, it was sent three days ago. Tottenham sent an official bid, £75million, rejected by Newcastle, they want more. The first bid is never getting accepted, it’s normal and common knowledge in football that when you want to negotiate for a top player with a big transfer fee that the first bid never gets accepted.

“It’s part of the plan, because for Tottenham it was the message sent to the player and to Newcastle as well, but especially the player, to show that they are serious.

“It’s not the bid we need to talk about now, Tottenham remain in conversations with those close to Tonali and Tottenham remain in conversations to make a new bid. Tottenham are there and working for Tonali, they are working very hard and very strong to get Sandro Tonali.”

A Tottenham insider, meanwhile, has rubbished reports of a swoop for an impressive attacking star who Roberto De Zerbi is a major fan of.