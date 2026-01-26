Chelsea have decided to recall Aaron Anselmino from his loan with Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea have moved to recall Aaron Anselmino from his loan at Borussia Dortmund after failing to make the necessary breakthrough in their pursuit of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, with Liam Rosenior snubbing a second option he had available to him.

The Blues had pushed ahead with a move for Jacquet and even agreed personal terms, but they are still refusing to meet Rennes’ €65million (£56.4m / $77m) asking price.

Chelsea were prepared to go close to €50million (£43.4m / $59.2m), yet the French side have held firm, leaving the deal looking increasingly unlikely with the window entering its final week.

With progress stalling, Chelsea turned their attention to internal solutions. That included weighing up recalls for Mamadou Sarr, currently at sister club Strasbourg, and Anselmino, who has been developing well at Dortmund.

After reviewing their options, the club have now chosen to bring back the Argentine, who has impressed in Germany despite an injury‑affected spell and is now fully fit.

Chelsea have been assessing all their options with Liam Rosenior. We revealed last week that club chiefs had spoken to him about prospective moves from Strasbourg, but as it stands the only deal looks to be the one for Anselmino.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the Blues brightest prospects. He’s made 10 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund this season, helping the German side to keep five clean sheets, and notching one goal. Still, the decision from Chelsea to cut short his season’s loan marks a significant U-turn from the club…

Chelsea make U-turn to recall exciting youngster

Sources say Chelsea had spoken with Dortmund and Anselmino earlier this month, and had indicated that the loan would continue.

However, defensive issues have since emerged, prompting a change of stance as the club look to strengthen the options available to head coach Rosenior.

The Blues have won their first two Premier League games in charge under Rosenior but he is still keen to add reinforcements, particularly in defence.

A deal for Jacquet is not completely dead, but with Rennes unmoved and time running out, a late breakthrough is viewed as highly improbable.

Should something unexpected happen, there remains a scenario where Anselmino could return to Dortmund, who would happily take him back – but that is now considered unlikely.

Chelsea have always held major long-term belief in Anselmino, and insiders insist he was never going to be allowed to leave permanently.

He will now fight for a spot in Chelsea’s first team, giving Rosenior more options in central defence with Tosin Adarabioyo expected to be out due to injury for at least a month, joining Levi Colwill on the sidelines.

Latest Chelsea news: Liverpool plot hijack / Palmer, Rogers updates

Meanwhile, reports suggest that if Chelsea do miss out on signing Rennes star Jacquet this month, then Liverpool could compete for his signature in the summer.

Bayern Munich are also admirers of Jacquet, so we could see a situation where Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern are all battling to sign him.

In other news, we have revealed how Chelsea remain very confident of retaining Cole Palmer, despite speculation linking him with a move to boyhood club Manchester United.

Sources describe Palmer as “settled, valued and focused”. However, the Blues are still open to signing a new playmaker, with Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers high on their shortlist.