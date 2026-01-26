Manchester United have taken the advice of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have made a move to sign Wilfred Ndidi in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

We understand that Man Utd were made aware of Ndidi’s potential availability following Solskjaer’s recent discussions with the club.

The former Man Utd boss held talks over a possible return as interim manager after Ruben Amorim’s departure, but the board ultimately opted for Michael Carrick to take the reins until the end of the season.

Despite being overlooked, Solskjaer used the opportunity to share his thoughts on the squad and areas he felt needed strengthening.

During conversations with Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, Solskjaer highlighted his belief they needed another defensive midfielder and suggested Ndidi as a player worth considering.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international defensive midfielder, now plying his trade with Turkish giants Besiktas, was mentioned as someone Solskjaer admired from his time managing in the Premier League.

Solskjaer also worked with Ndidi at Besiktas during his short spell in charge of the Turkish Super Lig club.

Sources indicate that Man Utd have since made initial enquiries and have been informed about Ndidi’s situation, but no formal offer has been lodged at this stage.

The 29-year-old former Leicester City midfielder joined Besiktas in the summer of 2025 and has impressed in the Turkish Super Lig, with his experience and ball-winning ability making him an attractive option for Man Utd’s midfield rebuild.

Ndidi’s profile fits United’s need for greater physicality and defensive cover in midfield, an area that has come under scrutiny this season.

Whether Man Utd move forward with interest remains to be seen.

