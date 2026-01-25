Liverpool trying to hijack big-money Chelsea move as Fabrizio Romano confirms how deal can be struck

Liverpool are ready to disrupt Chelsea’s move for centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed a new request Rennes are making that will cause more than a few to sigh at Anfield.

Liverpool’s issues in defence were once again exposed in the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday. The Reds ended the contest with two midfielders (Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai) within their back four.

Giovani Leonni and Conor Bradley are out for the season. Ibrahima Konate missed his second successive match through compassionate leave, Joe Gomez sustained a knock in the first half, and Andy Robertson is the subject of talks over a £5m transfer to Tottenham.

As such, Arne Slot is down to the bare bones right now, and the club’s reluctance to bid for Marc Guehi earlier this month appears to be coming back to bite.

The latest from Fabrizio Romano regarding Liverpool looking into a move for Rennes centre-back, Jeremy Jacquet, will be greeted warmly on Merseyside.

However, Liverpool fans shouldn’t get too excited after the transfer guru revealed any club signing the 20-year-old this month won’t actually have the player available to select until next season.

Chelsea have been exploring a move for much of January, but the Blues have been put off by Rennes demanding a club record fee surpassing the €65m Manchester City paid when signing Jeremy Doku in 2023.

And according to Romano, Rennes have now determined they are willing to agree to Jacquet’s sale right now, but are requesting the player’s exit be put off until the summer, thus ensuring he sees out the season with Rennes.

“Rennes want to keep Jacquet in the January window,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel. “Rennes believe that Jacquet can only leave for crazy money.

“They want a club record fee, around €65m or €70m. Chelsea only wanted to spend around €40m to €50m, so there is no agreement on the fee.

“But Rennes also insist to keep the player now, and eventually [agree to] sell the player now for [a move in] the summer. This could be the possibility.

“So now there is a chance for Jacquet to leave the club in the summer but agree the deal now.

“Clubs interested? Chelsea are there, for sure, to sign him now before arriving in the summer.

“Liverpool are also interested and following the player. Bayern Munich are also calling for the player.

“So these three clubs are involved in the race for Jacquet to agree a deal now and [have him arrive] in the summer.”

Liverpool agreeing a deal to sign Jacquet would unquestionably help the club in the long-term, but as stated, he wouldn’t arrive until the summer and there’d be no immediate help for Slot and his beleaguered backline for the second half of the season.

