Liverpool have informed Tottenham Hotspur that they have no wish to go through with the sale of Andy Robertson this month following talks over a £5m transfer package last week, with the two people responsible for keeping the Scot at Anfield also coming to light.

Robertson is widely regarded as one of the Reds’ greatest pound-for-pound signings in the modern era, winning eight major honours since an £8m move from Hull City in summer 2017. Now into his ninth season at Anfield, Liverpool planned for life beyond the 31-year-old Scot by signing his successor, Milos Kerkez, in a £40m deal last summer.

And with Robertson’s deal due to expire in the summer, Liverpool bosses had expressed a willingness to cash in on the player before losing him as a free agent and had been in talks with Tottenham over an initial £3m package that could have risen to £5m in add-ons.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Robertson had agreed personal terms in principle over a move to North London, with Spurs confident they were closing in on one of the most surprising deals of the window. Thomas Frank has been pushing for an experienced, high‑level left‑back, and Robertson was viewed as an ideal fit for his aggressive, front‑foot system.

But despite initially green-lighting the possible sale, sources have now confirmed to us that Liverpool have aborted the transfer and will keep Robertson at Anfield for the remainder of the season.

Having made clear his interest in leaving in order to play more regular first-team football ahead of the World Cup this summer, it might be assumed that Robertson is disappointed by Liverpool’s decision to back out of the deal.

However, it is understood that the 31-year-old is accepting of the decision, and is more than willing to give his all to the cause over the remainder of the season, before finalising what his future on Merseyside.

Indeed, after injury to Joe Gomez at Bournemouth on Saturday and with both manager Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk making clear their wishes for Robertson to stay where he is, Liverpool bosses felt they had no other option but to abort the prospective deal.

Following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth, Slot stated: “I think I need all of my players. I thought, let’s bring Robbo in at half-time to make sure Milos [Kerkez] stays available for the rest of the season, because there are a lot of games to be played with the players that are available.

“I have to manage that, as well, because the last thing we need right now is another injury.”

Spurs, for their part, are left frustrated by the news, having believed they were on the verge of pulling off a major coup.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool told Robertson sale would have been ‘big mistake’

Van Dijk was also vocal in opposing Robertson’s sale, stating: “He’s my vice-captain. Robbo is a very important member of our team, and I want him to stay, but whatever happens, let’s see.”

And Slot had also tried to shy away from talk the player could leave, later saying: “What do you think my answer is going to be? Have I ever said anything about transfers in front of these microphones?

“My answer is always the same, and it’s quite boring to always give the same answer – we don’t talk about transfers in public.”

Robertson had revealed earlier this month that he still had the option to extend his deal at Anfield – and that now could become a stronger possibility after this most dramatic of transfer U-turns.

“We’ll see what happens,” the Scotland captain had said. “We’ve had chats now, which will remain private. I’ve spoken to them, and we’ll see what happens. Would I like to stay? Yes, but it’s a difficult question to ask. I’ve got five months left, and we need to see the option to stay or if there are options to go and things like that.

“I’ll sit down with my family and decide. After a stressful summer, I’m just trying to enjoy being a part of it, and being a Liverpool player. I wanted to qualify for the World Cup, and thankfully, we’ve managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family wants moving forward.”

While the move has now been abandoned, the Reds had been warned by the Daily Mail’s Liverpool specialist Lewis Steele that the loss of Robertson at this stage in the season would have proved a mistake.

“Noting that and the fact Liverpool needed a defender before January injuries, surely letting Robertson walk away must be discouraged?” Steele reasoned.

“The biggest reason is the fact that there are so few options at the back if the selection crisis continues to ravage the team but, equally, how missed would his leadership be if he was to walk away now?

“As vice-captain, the Scot, with 364 games for the club under his belt, is a huge voice in the dressing room. It is fair to concede that his best days are behind him but he still has something to offer to this team.

“Just this week, new left back Milos Kerkez said: ‘Robbo is a legend here. A big player, it is a privilege to be next to such a player. I am taking it in and learning from him.’

“Clearly, even though he is not playing as much as he once was, the 31-year-old still has a lot to offer.”

Liverpool set sights on long-term Andy Robertson replacement

Despite all that, we understand Liverpool are planning for life after the Scot and could yet sign another left-back this summer.

And according to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, the Reds are once again back on the trail of Fulham star Antonee Robinson and are preparing a fresh move to bring the left‑back to Anfield.

Bailey has revealed Liverpool’s thinking behind the move and the current Reds cast-off who could yet enhance their chances of a deal.

Elsewhere, a report on Saturday morning revealed Spurs’ plans to launch a £30m offer for one of Robertson’s Liverpool teammates in a move that could rip the heart out of Anfield were the move to get the greenlight.

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly been in contact with the representatives of a big-name manager as they consider parting ways with Slot, who is said to be increasingly in danger of being sacked.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.