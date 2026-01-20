Emanuel Emegha, Ismael Doukoure and Mike Penders are all options for Chelsea this month

Chelsea have explored options from their sister club Strasbourg as they consider their January business, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Liam Rosenior has been consulted over three potential targets at his former club.

The Blues hierarchy is considering leveraging its multi-club network to identify immediate reinforcements.

We can exclusively reveal that Rosenior, who knows the players better than anyone having coached them, has been spoken to about the prospect of some players following him across the Channel.

While initial talks involved a broad range of players, Chelsea’s primary objective this window remains bolstering their backline.

Jeremy Jacquet, the highly-rated Rennes defender, is fast emerging as the clear top option for Stamford Bridge chiefs, and negotiations over a huge €60m (£52m, $70m) are believed to be progressing as Chelsea push for a deal – as we have revealed.

However, we can reveal the club have discussed options at Strasbourg which include Emanuel Emegha, Ismael Doukoure and Mike Penders.

Dutch striker Emegha has agreed to join Chelsea and is due to arrive this summer, but the club are in the market for another forward option and it would be feasible for them to bring that deal forward.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea considering triple raid on Strasbourg amid Jacquet chase

Emegha aside, there is another Chelsea player in the shape of Penders – currently on loan at Strasbourg – the number one at Strasbourg, who has impressed.

The young Belgian goalkeeper has been discussed, given Rosenior’s concerns over the goalkeeping department. There is also the fact that Filip Jorgensen has raised his concerns about his future and is open to leaving, as we previously reported.

The other option talked about is Ismael Doukoure – a central defender by trade, but many believe he could emerge as a midfielder. The 22-year-old, who is on the radar of other Premier League clubs, is rated very highly within BlueCo.

Whilst at this point a deal for Jaquet is being prioritised, Chelsea are determined they go into the second half of the season giving Rosenior the best chance for success.

Whether any of these potential moves materialise into concrete moves this month remains to be seen, but the groundwork is certainly being laid for a busy end to the transfer window at Stamford Bridge, if they want it to be.

Chelsea latest: Fernandez replacement / Shock Cucurella claims

In other news, Chelsea have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

We understand the Blues would reluctantly sell Fernandez ‘for the right price’ and Chelsea are considering an offer of €125million (£108.4m, $145.5m) for Neves if Fernandez leaves, it’s claimed.

In other news, former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would reportedly make Marc Cucurella a top target if he is appointed as Real Madrid’s new manager.

Maresca is a candidate to take charge of Madrid next season, along with Jurgen Klopp and other high-profile coaches.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.