Man Utd plan to SELL Bruno Fernandes in major refresh after Michael Carrick dig

Man Utd are making plans to sell Bruno Fernandes after the Red Devils captain publicly criticised Michael Carrick, according to reports.

The Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 by the Serie A outfit on Wednesday as they put in another disappointing performance to pile pressure on Carrick, before losing again on Sunday in a humiliating loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Defeat to Como saw Man Utd take their winless streak in all competitions to seven as the rumours grew that the Red Devils hierarchy were sounding out replacements for Carrick.

Fernandes didn’t help his manager’s cause in the aftermath of the loss to Como by questioning Carrick and his coaching staff’s tactics during the encounter.

The Man Utd captain said: “It was a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind.”

Several pundits and former players hit out at Fernandes’ comments, including Frank Leboeuf, who said it amounted to a “betrayal” of Carrick.

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Fernandes was dropped for the visit of Bournemouth on Sunday and stayed on the bench as Carrick decided not to use the Man Utd captain.

In another apparent act of petulance, Fernandes liked a post on social media titled ‘Never Push A Loyal Person To The Point Where They No Longer Care’.

Bruno Fernandes liked this reel on Instagram 🧐 https://t.co/BacYRMj5fo — utdreport (@utdreport) October 26, 2026

And now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Man Utd ‘plan to let Bruno Fernandes go’ in the summer after his outburst in the media about Carrick’s tactics.

It is understood that the Red Devils ‘are assessing a potential move to sell club captain’ at the end of the season despite him being out of contract.

The Man Utd board are ‘considering taking up that option to preserve Fernandes’ value before selling him later in the window’ rather than attempting to renew his contract long term.

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It comes after former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson claimed that it will take Man Utd at least £100m to replace Fernandes in today’s transfer market.

Borson told Football Insider: “He’s going to be 33 soon. So whatever happens, the Bruno Fernandes era is coming to an end as being a dominant, key player.

“And he’s going to have to be replaced. And it’s very unlikely that United are going to be able to find a player of his quality for less than £100million.

“Each time it just keeps coming back to money and the investment that’s going to be required.”