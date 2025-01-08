Chelsea are open to offers for several of their players this month and Joao Felix could be open to a departure despite only joining the club permanently last summer, per TEAMtalk sources.

The Blues are open to offloading stars who aren’t part of Enzo Maresca’s long-term plans and Felix has started just three Premier League since his move from Atletico Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands that the 25-year-old forward is considering his options as the winter window moves forward, with several top sides keeping tabs on him.

Felix was a signing negotiated and made by the Chelsea hierarchy and he has since found himself out of favour under new manager Maresca.

There seems to be no signs that Felix’s situation could change and he is behind the likes of Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku in the pecking order.

Chelsea are also looking at younger talents they can bring in and if that happens Felix could see his playing opportunities diminish even further and force him to leave.

TEAMtalk sources state that Felix loves Chelsea and was delighted to return to Stamford Bridge, but it’s becoming clear that he may need to move on to reignite his career.

EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Palace stance on Marc Guehi exit revealed as Maresca still eyes ‘perfect’ Chelsea signing

Felix will have plenty of offers if he decides to leave Chelsea

Felix signed for Chelsea from Atletico on a £45million deal last summer, but that was offset by Conor Gallagher going the other way for £33million.

Chelsea, therefore, will try and deflect criticism for what some consider to be a wasteful transfer because it was seen as a low-risk, bargain deal.

The deal came after Felix fell out of favour with Atletico manager Diego Simeone. He previously played for Chelsea on loan in the second half of the 2022/23 season, when he scored four goals in 20 appearances.

It remains to be seen if any concrete bids are lodged for Felix this month but sources have made it clear that the Portuguese international has ‘major suitors’ and he will not be short of offers if he becomes available.

“We have so many good players here and I spoke with Enzo before I signed with Chelsea,” Felix said in an interview in October.

“I liked what he said to me, the way he thinks about football and the way he plays. I knew the competition would be hard, but I’m here to work.

“I know what I can offer, what I can do and I think I can help the team.”

However, if Felix fails to get more playing time in upcoming matches then there is a real possibility he could leave this month, per TEAMtalk sources.

DON’T MISS: 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

IN FOCUS: Felix’s second stint at Chelsea so far