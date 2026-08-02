Tottenham have received ‘approval’ to enter ‘formal negotiations’ to sign one of the world’s best strikers, and agreeing personal terms will not be an issue, according to a remarkable report.

It’s been the window of dreams for Tottenham so far, with the club opening the chequebook and directly addressing the glaring problems within the squad.

The desperate need for leadership and experience has been remedied through the free agent arrivals of Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Jan Paul van Hecke will offset the anticipated exit of Cristian Romero, while the £185m double signing of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali has overhauled the midfield.

It’s full steam ahead for additions in the final third now, with a right winger wanted, as well as a left winger or striker.

The right winger in Spurs’ sights is Savinho, and a recent gesture from the Brazilian suggests a deal with Manchester City will be made.

Tottenham were less than 24 hours away from bidding for Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi, who can play up front or on the left.

However, Kroupi recently suffered a fractured metatarsal that has required surgery to repair. There’ll be no transfer for the young Frenchman this summer as a result.

Cody Gakpo is fast emerging as a viable alternative to Kroupi, but our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Liverpool have no intention of selling, despite the player’s willingness to join Spurs.

Accordingly, Tottenham may be forced to look elsewhere, and according to CaughtOffside, they’re gazing over towards Turkey and Galatasaray in particular.

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Tottenham readying move to sign Victor Osimhen – report

It’s claimed Tottenham are ‘ready to make [a] blockbuster move’ for deadly frontman, Victor Osimhen.

The 27-year-old has helped fire his respective sides to three league titles in the past four years. He won Serie A with Napoli in the 2022/23 campaign, before winning back-to-back Super Ligs with Galatasaray in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

Osimhen has bagged 107 goals from 145 appearances across all competitions over the past four seasons. His career record in the tougher Champions League stands at a healthy 16 goals in 27 outings.

CaughtOffside state Spurs have now received ‘sporting approval’ to ‘begin formal negotiations’ for Osimhen’s signing.

What’s more, it was also claimed that there is a belief striking an agreement on personal terms ‘would not create a major obstacle’.

READ MORE: Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans

Regarding cost, it’s stated £65m could bring Galatasaray to the table, though that might be a touch ambitious given the player is in his prime, is Galatasaray’s best player, was signed for €75m / £65m, and is contracted until 2029.

Nevertheless, Spurs have shown a willingness to splash the cash for the right targets and act decisively in the market this summer.

Osimhen to Tottenham may well become one to watch over the coming days and weeks, though Spurs fans should probably wait for updates on this story from more reliable outlets than CaughtOffside before getting too excited.

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