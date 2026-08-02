Liverpool reach decision on selling Cody Gakpo to Tottenham after positive talks

Cody Gakpo and his camp have held positive discussions with Tottenham and the Dutchman is open to making the move, while TEAMtalk can reveal the decision Liverpool have made on the potential sale.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that Spurs had identified Gakpo as a player of interest and sources have confirmed that admiration has not gone away.

With a proposed move for El Junior Kroupi collapsing because of the Frenchman’s foot injury, Tottenham have been forced back into the market for attacking reinforcements.

We previously revealed that Barcelona forward Ferran Torres was discussed internally, but with the Spain international still expected to favour a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Spurs have accelerated work on alternative targets.

Sources have confirmed to us that Tottenham have once again made enquiries over Gakpo’s availability.

Cody Gakpo receptive to Tottenham approach

TEAMtalk understands discussions with the player’s representatives have been positive, with Gakpo’s camp receptive to hearing Tottenham’s plans and believing this summer could represent the right moment for him to seriously consider a new challenge.

While Gakpo knows he will continue to play an important role under Andoni Iraola at Liverpool, there is a growing acceptance that he may not be viewed as a guaranteed first-choice option over the longer term.

Liverpool’s outstanding teenage talent Rio Ngumoha is firmly on course to become the club’s starting left winger, while further attacking reinforcements are also expected.

Alexander Isak is established as Liverpool’s first-choice central striker, leaving Gakpo facing a more rotational role than he would ideally like.

For the immediate future, 27-year-old Gakpo is still expected to feature heavily, particularly with Hugo Ekitike ruled out until at least December through injury.

However, TEAMtalk understands the Dutchman is conscious of what his longer-term role could become and is not entirely convinced that remaining a squad player is the best option at this stage of his career.

Tottenham believe they can offer something different.

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Spurs appreciate Liverpool forward’s versatility

Sources say Spurs see Gakpo not only as a left-sided attacker but also as someone capable of leading the line, giving him the opportunity to become one of the focal points of their attack.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that any move for Gakpo would not affect Tottenham’s continued pursuit of Manchester City winger Savinho, with the club viewing the two players as capable of fulfilling different roles within Thomas Frank’s squad.

Despite that, Liverpool’s stance remains unchanged.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Reds have shown little encouragement in response to Tottenham’s enquiries and currently have no appetite to sanction Gakpo’s departure.

While the player may be open to exploring his options, Liverpool’s message is clear: they are planning for the new season with Gakpo firmly part of Iraola’s squad.

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