Lamine Camara was desperate to join Chelsea and is now “clearly upset” after Monaco sensationally pulled the plug on his £47million move to Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk understands.

The Senegal international had already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract and underwent his medical after Chelsea and Monaco reached an agreement on Deadline Day.

Camara was hugely excited about the prospect of moving to Stamford Bridge and working under Xabi Alonso, having spoken at length with the Chelsea head coach during the build-up to the transfer.

But with the window closing, Monaco informed Chelsea that they were backing out of the agreement, leaving both the player and the Premier League club stunned.

TEAMtalk has spoken to sources on all sides of the deal and we can confirm that Camara’s camp are ‘furious’ with Monaco’s decision – while Chelsea are also extremely unhappy with how the situation unfolded.

One source told TEAMtalk: “This is shocking, it was all done and agreed. Monaco reneged on the agreement and it is just unprofessional how they have acted, no other way to describe it.

“Lamine was ready to move, was so excited about joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe and working under Xabi Alonso – who he had spoken to at length in the build-up to the move. He was ready for this and is now clearly upset that is has not happened.”

Camara had made his stance clear throughout the negotiations and was ready to leave Monaco for Chelsea, believing the agreement between the clubs meant his long-awaited move to England was about to be completed.

Chelsea had identified the 22-year-old as their preferred replacement for Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentine completing his £125million move to Manchester City earlier in the day.

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TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Deadline Day that Camara had agreed personal terms with Chelsea, while the club had also worked to overcome an earlier disagreement over Monaco’s valuation.

The French club had rejected two Chelsea bids before returning to the negotiating table and accepting the second offer, worth around £47million (€55m, $63m).

Chelsea and Camara’s camp subsequently believed the deal was done, with the player completing his medical as the transfer moved towards completion.

Instead, Monaco made the extraordinary decision to withdraw from the agreement as the deadline approached.

The U-turn came amid uncertainty surrounding Folarin Balogun’s proposed move to Everton, which also collapsed at the 11th hour, with Monaco considering the implications of the striker’s potential departure.

For Camara, the collapse is particularly painful given how far the transfer had progressed.

He had already agreed his contract, completed his medical and was preparing for life in London after speaking with Alonso about the move.

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Chelsea had also wanted the Fernandez sale and his replacement completed well before the 11pm deadline, making the late Monaco decision all the more frustrating for the Blues.

We can confirm that Chelsea are deeply unhappy with Monaco’s conduct, with sources close to the situation describing the club as shocked by the decision after they believed an agreement had been reached.

Camara’s camp share that anger, with the player now left to deal with the disappointment of a move he had been so eager to make collapsing at the final stage.