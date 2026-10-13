Tottenham dreams of signing £84.5m-rated strike assassin dented as Barcelona plot rival move

Tottenham Hotspur will find any path to Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis extremely tough in the January window after sources confirmed their very strong interest in signing the Greek marksman, with two very sizeable hurdles now in their way and with Spanish giants Barcelona also now bursting on the scene.

The 27-year-old has been in exceptional form for the Portuguese giants since he arrived from AZ Alkmaar two summers ago, scoring an incredible 14 goals in 13 appearances so far this season and adding to a strong career all-time tally that has seen him register 194 goals in 379 appearances – a strike rate on a notch almost every other game.

That prolific start has prompted Spurs to scout him extensively as they prioritise the signing of a centre-forward in the January transfer window and with the club actively looking to move Richarlison on and amid concerns that current incumbent Dominic Solanke is too wasteful in front of goal.

Indeed, while Solanke did score Spurs’ equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Saturday night, the 29-year-old has just 24 goals in 73 games for the club, with his xG tumbling to a disappointing 0.54 in the Premier League this season and having been guilty of missing some glaring openings prior to his equaliser at Old Trafford.

As a result, we’re told that Roberto De Zerbi’s side view the Greece international as a potential solution to their attacking needs.

However, any deal in the winter window will not come easy, and sources understand that a mid-season swoop is effectively a no-go area owing to a sky-high release clause that Benfica seem largely unwilling to negotiate on…

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Barcelona one of nine sides who also like Pavlidis

Indeed, Spurs would face significant competition for any deal after sources confirmed that Barcelona are also monitoring the situation closely and are regarded in some quarters as an attractive option for the player, particularly as Hansi Flick’s side continues to search for a long-term centre-forward.

Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Fulham have also long admired Pavlidis, while Serie A clubs Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma have also been linked with the Benfica forward.

Past interest has come from Turkish sides Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş. Sources state he is going to be one of the most interesting players this January.

Any move, however, would face major obstacles.

Pavlidis is under contract at Benfica until 2029 and is protected by a €100m (£84.5m, $112m) release clause.

The Lisbon club are understood to be unwilling to sell in the middle of the season, preferring any serious discussions to wait until next summer.

The player is said to be open to a switch to the Premier League, fulfilling a long-held ambition, but a move to Barcelona would also, understandably, hold huge appeal.

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Since arriving from AZ Alkmaar in 2024 for a fee of €18m (£15m, $20m), Pavlidis has established himself as one of Europe’s most consistent goalscorers, regularly hitting the 30-goal mark across all competitions. His combination of physicality, finishing and work rate has made him a key figure under former Fulham boss Marco Silva.

With Benfica holding a strong negotiating position and multiple clubs circling, any deal for the Greek international is likely to command a substantial fee, especially mid-season and with the Portuguese side not really willing to listen to anything lower than his exit clause.

For that reason, Tottenham and their rivals will continue to assess whether the numbers add up and merit such a hefty outlay, though interest in the 59-times capped star is expected to grow as the season progresses.