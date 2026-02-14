Harvey Elliott is on loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool and (middle) how he might look in a Leeds kit

Leeds United have once again been linked with a summer move for Harvey Elliott, with the playmaker finding himself at a career crossroads after a miserable season at Aston Villa, though a trusted source has suggested that the Whites are likely to use the majority of their transfer funds to bolster two other vitally-important positions instead.

The 22-year-old went into last summer with his career on an upward trajectory, having helped England retain the Under-21s European Championship title and having been named Player of the Tournament. And while his chances at Liverpool under Arne Slot had significantly reduced, a transfer to Aston Villa on the summer’s deadline day was expected to prove the catalyst to really help Elliott reach the next level.

Unfortunately, his time at Aston Villa has quickly turned sour. While Unai Emery has noted the player’s professionalism and hard-working approach to training, the Spaniard quickly made clear that he did not fancy the playmaker and would not be making his move permanent, having signed him on loan from Liverpool with an obligation to make a permanent £35m deal if he played 10 times for the Villans.

Since that revelation, Elliott has barely featured, stuck as he is on seven appearances for the Midlanders. With Liverpool having no right to recall him mid-season, and with FIFA rules prohibiting a move to play for a third UEFA-based side this season, the 22-year-old has found himself in career limbo.

Emery has shown more of a willingness to include him lately – citing that faultless attitude – but he will only likely play twice more for Villa over the course of the season as the farcical loan arrangement runs its course.

With a Villa Park future dead and with Slot making it clear there is no way back for him at Anfield, Elliott will once again assess his options in the summer, with an alternative move certain to be agreed.

Leeds, often touted as a potential destination for the player, have once again been linked with a summer move, with a swoop seemingly even more tempting owing to what will surely be a reduced price tag owing to his season of relative inactivity.

However, BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope has played down the prospects of Elliott winding up at Elland Road, instead revealing the Whites’ transfer priorities will lie elsewhere….

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Leeds preparing for big summer – but Elliott won’t be a target

Admitting Elliott would be a ‘decent’ signing for Leeds, and he would improve the quality of their squad. Pope, writing for BBC Sport, expects their focus to be shifted elsewhere.

‘His ability, as testified by Emery, is not in question and the England Under-21 international has time on his side to keep improving,’ Pope began.

‘But Leeds United’s priorities would appear to lie elsewhere this summer. A top-class goalkeeper and a striker – bearing in mind they were prepared to spend a similar amount to Elliot’s valuation on Wolves’ forward Jorgen Strand Larsen before his move to Crystal Palace – is where I would expect to see the bulk of a transfer kitty spent.’

Asked again about midfield additions, Pope believes that is one area of the field in which Leeds are well stocked in.

‘I say that because the midfield is where United have a lot of resources with Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach contracted until 2029 and Ao Tanaka until 2028.

‘I believe Elliott would enhance the squad as it stands, in my opinion, but at this stage it is a hypothetical question as to whether he is under consideration with Leeds’ Premier League status needing securing.’

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk last week, Leeds’ major priority this summer will be a new goalkeeper.

Manager Daniel Farke has lost faith in summer recruit Lucas Perri, and the Brazilian now faces a major fight to salvage his career at Elland Road.

‘Significantly underwhelmed’ was the description used by sources in assessment to Farke’s opinion of the £13.9m summer signing from Lyon.

In the same article, sources also revealed interest in James Trafford and it’s now been revealed how the Manchester City goalkeeper would feel about leaving the Etihad just one year after his return.

Seven summer deals on Leeds agenda; Liverpool want €100m superstar

With the Whites also targeting a new striker this summer and also in the hunt for a left-sided defender to cover both centre-half and left-back, it is shaping up to become a very busy summer at Elland Road.

In addition to that, we can reveal the club are poised to open contract negotiations for four of their existing players, putting seven deals on the agenda for director of football, Adam Underwood.

Down at Villa Park, Emery’s side are reportedly set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of a dynamic Serie A midfielder who has impressed hugely this season, with his price tag revealed by the Italian media.

Over on Merseyside, a trusted journalist who specialises in all things Liverpool has offered his personal word that the Reds are looking to sign a winger this summer and has confirmed a €100m-rated star is someone they are strongly considering, as a new Saudi Arabian side explodes into the mix over a potential move for Mohamed Salah.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.