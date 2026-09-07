Chelsea reach decision on signing free agent former PSG midfielder to help glaring Alonso ‘problem’

Chelsea have been exploring a deal for the former PSG star

Chelsea have decided against sealing a deal to sign former PSG midfielder Renato Sanches on a free transfer, according to reports in France, despite one pundit flagging up a major ‘problem’ for Xabi Alonso after Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal.

The Stamford Bridge outfit failed to land a replacement for Manchester City-bound Enzo Fernandez on deadline day, despite their best efforts, it must be said.

Indeed, Chelsea were in talks to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco and Manu Kone from Roma as Fernandez closed in on a move to the Etihad Stadium, only for both deals to collapse.

The failed transfer of Camara was particularly damaging, given how Monaco pulled out at the last minute, while our sources have indicated that Liverpool are now in the hunt for the Senegal star.

With Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson both currently sidelined, although the former could return for the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Leeds, full-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto started in the middle of the park against Arsenal.

That lack of strength in depth, allied to the late sale of Fernandez, has left Chelsea looking at the free agent market, with former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum reportedly on the club’s radar until he was snapped up by Saudi Pro League outfit side Al-Ittihad.

And now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea have also considered a deal for Sanches following his summer exit from PSG.

Sanches, who played in the Premier League for Swansea City back in 2018, is looking for a new club after being released by the Ligue 1 giants following successive loans at Roma, Benfica and last season at Panathinaikos.

The 29-year-old former Portugal international has failed to realise his potential and made just 27 appearances for PSG after arriving in the French capital back in 2022.

The report adds that while Sanches was open to a move to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have pulled the plug on the transfer and decided to keep their faith in the current midfield options at Alonso’s disposal, until January anyway.

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Alonso finding midfield ‘balance’ but Ian Wright not convinced

Asked whether he felt Chelsea were a touch short in the midfield areas after the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, Alonso said: “We have several options and we need to find the right balance.

“We believe we have the quality and competitiveness necessary for the entire season and to face every opponent.”

However, Arsenal legend Ian Wright criticised Chelsea’s decision not to sign a new midfielder towards the end of the summer window.

Assessing Chelsea’s title aspirations, Wright highlighted the midfield ‘problems’ on Sky Sports: “I think their front three will pose problems for many teams, but it ultimately hinges on the midfield.

“I truly believe they must have anticipated that Enzo was likely to leave, [Andrey] Santos departed earlier, and they attempted to secure Lamine Camara from Monaco at the last moment.

“They could have acted sooner, as Enzo was always going to depart. The only problem they will have is the midfield and the problems they may have with a couple of injuries from players in their midfield.

“In respects of their team and the front guys they’ll be able to beat a lot of teams in the league and once they know exactly what he [Alonso] is doing.”

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