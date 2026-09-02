Chelsea reach decision on signing Georginio Wijnaldum as free agent

Chelsea have decided whether or not to push the panic button and sign former Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, via free agency, with their decision confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Many consider Chelsea to be genuine title challengers this season, though the sale of Enzo Fernandez will diminish their hopes to a degree.

The Argentine joined Manchester City for £125m, thus equalling the British transfer record held by Alexander Isak. In the process, Fernandez also became the most expensive midfielder of all time.

Chelsea hoped to sign a worthy heir to Fernandez before yesterday’s 11pm transfer deadline in England passed.

However, Monaco aborted their sale of Lamine Camara at the eleventh hour, leaving Xabi Alonso’s side a man light in central areas.

Rather than wait until the January transfer window, French reporter, Santi Aouna, claimed the Blues are ‘urgently’ exploring the free agent market.

And per Aouna when reporting for FootMercato, Chelsea have made contact over the surprise signing of Georginio Wijnaldum.

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The Dutchman, now 35, boasts plenty of Premier League experience having starred for Newcastle and Liverpool before going on to play for PSG, Roma and Al-Ettifaq.

Wijnaldum left the Saudi Arabian side when his contract expired at the start of the summer and remains without a club. Crucially, free agents like Wijnaldum can be signed outside of the transfer window.

Chelsea decision on signing Georginio Wijnaldum made

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea aren’t making a move for Wijnaldum and their decision is final.

Taking to X to detail what Chelsea and sources close to Stamford Bridge have told him, Romano wrote: ‘Chelsea will not sign Georginio Wijnaldum.

‘Club currently playing down all reports about the Dutch midfielder.’

Chelsea have shown a willingness to sign ultra-experienced players this summer, most notably in the form of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

Whether they add a third veteran to shore up the midfield ranks remains to be seen, but if they do, it won’t be Wijnaldum.