Chelsea have made up their mind on whether or not they will sack Xabi Alonso after the team’s humiliating defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, according to two top journalists.

Alonso was appointed the Chelsea manager in the summer of 2026 and was expected to at least make the Blues competitive enough to clinch a Champions League place in the Premier League table this season.

However, the London club have not progressed as much as they would have under the former Real Madrid manager.

After 11 rounds of matches in the Premier League this season, Chelsea find themselves eighth with 16 points.

The Blues are already five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and 12 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea have already suffered five defeats in the Premier League this season, with their latest loss coming to Leeds at the weekend.

Leeds hammered Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Saturday.

The West Yorkshire club had to come from a goal down to pick up all three points from the encounter.

Some Chelsea fans are not happy with Alonso, who clearly needs to do more.

However, according to The Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill and reliable reporter Dean Jones, Chelsea have no plans whatsoever to sack Alonso anytime soon.

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Chelsea will NOT sack Xabi Alonso

Gill wrote in The Daily Mail: “Inevitably, the response of some on social media was to say that Alonso’s time should be up.

“For clarity, he is not under threat of suddenly being sacked by those at the top of Chelsea.

“He is 11 Premier League games into his career, and, clearly, deserves time.”

Jones, who has over 125,000 followers on X, has reported in FlashScore that Chelsea are ‘determined to give’ Alonso ‘a solid opportunity to turn around their season’

While reporting that Chelsea are not planning to sack Alonso, Jones noted that “there is a willingness inside Stamford Bridge to work through the problems with him rather than consider another managerial change anytime soon”.

Jones added: “There is an acceptance that performances need to improve, and that Alonso must start delivering a response.

“Should the situation deteriorate further, the club would have little choice but to examine what is going wrong more seriously.

“For now, however, the intention is to give him time and support, with plans of strengthening the squad in January underway.”

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