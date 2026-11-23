Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up whether to enter the January transfer market following Desire Doue’s devastating knee injury, with exciting Chelsea and Bournemouth stars among the names on their radar, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The French giants were rocked over the weekend after Doue sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during their 3-2 Ligue 1 victory over Nice.

This injury comes just a month after Georgian superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was also struck down with a season-ending ACL injury.

With two of their premier wide threats facing lengthy spells on the sidelines, PSG’s recruitment team are actively assessing their options ahead of the winter window.

While Luis Enrique still has strong attacking depth at his disposal – having brought in Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche, and Mika Godts during the summer following the sales of Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, alongside the emergence of top prospect Senny Mayulu – the club are exploring potential reinforcements.

We can reveal that PSG have made enquiries regarding three exciting Brazilian starlets in recent weeks and months as they map out their plans.

The reigning European champions contacted Chelsea to ask about the availability of Estevao, though the west London club quickly shut down any prospect of a deal.

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PSG launch enquiries for Estevao, Rayan and Alisson Santana

Chelsea have made it clear they have no desire to part ways with the teenager and fully expect him to play a major role in Xabi Alonso’s side moving forward.

Another Premier League-based talent admiringly viewed by the Parc des Princes hierarchy is Bournemouth’s Rayan.

PSG hold a huge admiration for both Rayan and his Cherries teammate Eli Junior Kroupi, viewing the Brazilian wide man as a player with an immense future. However, much like Kroupi, Rayan looks unlikely to be made available by Bournemouth mid-season.

A far more attainable target is a third Brazilian winger in the shape of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Alisson Santana.

The 21-year-old has been enjoying an impressive domestic campaign in Ukraine – scoring again in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Livyi Bereh – and his performances have caught the attention of PSG scouts.

Alongside their interest in the Brazilian trio, we understand that Bundesliga duo Ibrahim Maza of Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne’s Said El Mala have also caught PSG’s eye this season as the French club weigh up their next move.

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