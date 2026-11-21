TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has reacted to Leeds United brutally mocking him on X after Daniel Farke’s side hammered Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as a journalist reveals how the visiting players celebrated the win in the dressing room.

Leeds beat Chelsea 4-1 in London in the Premier League on Saturday.

The West Yorkshire club went 1-0 down after 25 minutes, when Emmanuel Emegha scored on his full debut for Chelsea.

However, Noah Okafor restored parity for Leeds just three minutes later.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Leeds ahead from the penalty spot after 53 minutes, before Okafor scored his second goal of the match in the 58th minute.

Brenden Aaronson wrapped up the 4-1 win for Leeds in the first minute of injury time.

After the game, Leeds’s X account mocked former Chelsea player Cundy by using his signature catchphrase ‘Has anyone seen…?’

HAAAAAAAAS ANYONE SEEN ✅ JASON CUNDY https://t.co/4I1ddGZhpb — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 21, 2026

When prompted about the X post, Cundy took it in good spirits and said on talkSPORT (6:16pm, November 21): “I have got nowhere to go. I have got no hiding place. I have got nowhere to go.”

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Leeds United players ‘party’ after win v Chelsea

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail football reporter Kieran Gill has revealed how the Leeds players celebrated the win against Chelsea in the dressing room.

Leeds United are having a party in the away changing room. They’ve had Greenlight by Pitbull blasting, and now Saturday Night by Whigfield. Players are banging the ceiling and singing chants. Their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999 — Kieran Gill (@kierangill_DM) November 21, 2026

The win against Chelsea means that Leeds are now sixth in the Premier League table with 17 points from 11 matches.

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