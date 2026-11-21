Chelsea teammates Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro were involved in “an angry exchange of words” after the match against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, as Steve Sidwell claims that Xabi Alonso could be sacked as Blues manager.

Alonso’s side suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Leeds at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Saturday.

Although Chelsea took the lead after 25 minutes, it was all Leeds thereafter, with Daniel Farke’s side scoring four goals to deservedly pick up all three points from the game.

Alonso included Palmer in the starting line-up, with the former Manchester City star deployed as the number 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Englishman struggled to make a huge impact, taking just one shot, which was not on target, and created just one chance.

Palmer played for the entire 90 minutes, and, according to The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson, who has over 215,000 followers on X, the attacking midfielder had an angry exchange of words with Joao Pedro as he was coming off.

Cole Palmer just appeared to have an angry exchange of words with Joao Pedro as he came off. Joao Pedro attended the game despite being ruled out through injury. #CFC #CHELEE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 21, 2026

Pedro did not play for Chelsea against Leeds because of an ongoing thigh issue.

The Brazil international striker has been Chelsea’s best player for the past two seasons.

Pedro has scored five goals and given three assists in seven matches in all competitions so far this season.

Last season, the 25-year-old scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 50 appearances for Chelsea.

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Xabi Alonso sent Chelsea sack warning

Former Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell has warned Alonso that he could be sacked by the Blues.

The Sky Sports pundit has said that if the Chelsea defenders continue to make mistakes as they did against Leeds, then Alonso could lose his job.

Alonso was appointed the Chelsea manager in the summer of 2026.

Sidwell said on Sky Sports News (5:28pm, November 21, 2026: “If they defend like that for the rest of the season, they will get the manager sacked.

“This is not a structure or a shape of how they are, Chelsea.

“It’s just pure individual errors.

“There are moments where they are trying to keep the ball and they slice it up for a corner.

“Not winning their headers, not winning the tackles, not getting close, not doing the hard yards.

“They were so poor today, so so poor defensively.

“And that’s not just the backline because there were moments where the midfield players and the attacking players had too many turnovers on the halfway line and then Leeds are attacking the backline.

“But in terms of that back four, individually they were so so poor.

“If they carry on doing that, the manager might not be there at the end of the season.”

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