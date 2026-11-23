Manchester United dispatched scouts to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to continue their checks on Fulham captain Calvin Bassey ahead of a planned January spending spree, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

We exclusively revealed earlier this year that United were keeping close tabs on the Nigerian international, and the recent arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in the Old Trafford dugout has only cemented the club’s admiration.

Left-footed Bassey, 26, is capable of operating both at full-back and centrally, making him an ideal tactical fit for Pochettino – who is eager to implement a high defensive line as part of his playing style.

United’s recent humiliation at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool laid bare a host of glaring shortcomings within the squad, most notably their ongoing defensive vulnerabilities.

As a result, the Red Devils are prepared to invest heavily when the transfer window reopens in January, with bolstering the backline earmarked as the primary area of concern and both full-backs and central defenders firmly on their shopping list.

Bassey sits high among their targets, and his contractual situation at Craven Cottage is being closely monitored.

The former Rangers and Ajax defender currently has just 18 months remaining on his existing deal, with Fulham having already informed him that they are triggering their 12-month extension option to his contract, which in theory would expire at the end of this season.

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Man Utd scouts impressed by Calvin Bassey display vs Man City

While Fulham – led by manager Alvaro Arbeloa, who handed Bassey the club captaincy in the summer – would ideally like to tie him down to a fresh long-term contract, the growing prospect of concrete interest from United, alongside other suitors, means getting a new agreement over the line is far from straightforward.

Speaking after Saturday’s match, Bassey acknowledged that discussions over fresh terms are ongoing, though no agreement has yet been reached, leaving the door ajar for potential suitors to test the waters.

“We are negotiating, we are still talking. It’s an amazing place to be, I have settled in nicely and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me,” Bassey said. “It’s nice to be here and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations.”

But we understand that United are now preparing to make a formal move for Bassey in the New Year and test Fulham’s resolve to keep hold of their African defensive star.

We understand United’s recruitment staff were more than satisfied with the glowing reports filed from Manchester on Saturday after Bassey played the full 90 minutes and marshalled Erling Haaland – to help Fulham claim a hard-earned 1-1 draw away at Manchester City and end a 20-game losing streak against the reigning champions.

With Pochettino demanding immediate reinforcements to tighten up a porous backline, United are ready to push ahead with their pursuit as they look to lure Bassey away from Craven Cottage at the start of 2027.

‘He’d be a fantastic signing… we need help!’ – Quinton Fortune

Former United player Quinton Fortune has also had his say on a potential Bassey signing, and it’s fair to say that he’d be very happy for the Fulham star to head to Old Trafford in January.

“Calvin Bassey is a very good player. He has all the things you want in a defender, strong, quick, aggressive, wonderful left foot,” Bassey told Mr Gamble.

“I don’t think Manchester United will be the only ones trying to get after him. But if there’s any chance that we can get him, my goodness. I’m sorry to the Fulham fans, but we need help!

“So if there’s a chance, I mean, it’d be unbelievable. It would be a fantastic signing. There will be other clubs coming knocking on the door as well.

“So if we do go there, we have to make that happen really quickly and quietly. Well, it doesn’t help me speaking about it. It’s too late now!”

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