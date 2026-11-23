Manchester United have made no contact with Victor Osimhen’s camp regarding a potential January transfer, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Nigerian striker is highly unlikely to leave Galatasaray in the New Year.

Despite fresh speculation linking the prolific frontman with a mid-season switch to Old Trafford, sources close to the situation have played down any prospect of a winter move.

While Osimhen has long been admired by clubs in England – and a move to the Premier League remains a genuine possibility in 2027 – any potential departure from Istanbul is far more likely to take place next summer rather than in January.

Galatasaray are firmly focused on securing a historic fifth consecutive Turkish Super Lig title, a triumph that would set a new domestic record.

With the club chasing history and holding a strong contractual position with no release clause in his deal, letting their talisman depart midway through the campaign does not align with their ambitions. Osimhen himself is enjoying a blistering run of form, having fired in 10 goals in just 10 starts so far this season.

We are told that a disruptive mid-season transfer does not fit into either Galatasaray’s or the player’s immediate plans, with the 27-year-old fully committed to spearheading their domestic title charge and European campaign.

Financially, any winter swoop would also represent a monumental hurdle for United. Osimhen still has over two years remaining on a lucrative contract in Turkey that, once bonuses are factored in, equates to the wages earned by United’s highest-paid player, Marcus Rashford.

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Man Utd looking at Victor Osimhen alternatives for January

United’s recruitment chiefs – who are tasked with delivering a new centre-forward for head coach Mauricio Pochettino following Benjamin Sesko’s injury absence – are having to weigh up more realistic market opportunities for the winter window.

Pochettino started Bryan Mbeumo up front in United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, before he was substituted in the 22nd minute following Leny Yoro’s red card.

Matheus Cunha was also replaced at halftime by Joshua Zirkzee. All three of those players struggled to make an impact in the match, though that is perhaps understandable given the Red Devils were reduced to 10 men after just eight minutes.

Sesko continues to be troubled by a persistent shin injury, with his return to match fitness predicted to be at some point in January.

Rashford – another option to play as a striker – is currently sidelined with a hip and groin issue, but could be back when United fact Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday.

While recruiting a new No. 9 remains firmly on Manchester United’s wanted list heading into January, a deal for Osimhen looks highly improbable at this stage, with all parties playing down the likelihood of a winter move and United expected to focus their immediate efforts on attainable alternatives.

The likes of Nicolo Tresoldi, Igor Matanovic, and Folarin Balogun have also been linked with potential winter moves to Old Trafford.

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