Bayern Munich have reportedly ruled out a move for Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold for three main reasons.

England international Alexander-Arnold is heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid because he has yet to live up to expectations at the Spanish giants.

The Liverpool academy product joined Real Madrid for around £8.5m in May 2025 ahead of his contract expiry, but he has only been a bit-part player since the start of last season.

Jose Mourinho and his predecessors have often preferred other options at right-back, and he was criticised by the Spanish media after making a rare start against Celta Vigo at the weekend.

A potential return to Liverpool has been mooted, but a move back to Anfield reportedly only has a little chance of coming to fruition.

Instead, Bayern Munich could sign Alexander-Arnold, but a report in recent days claimed they have little interest in securing his services.

Three reasons for Bayern Munich not signing Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed

Now, German reporter Christian Falk has confirmed that Bayern Munich are not ‘interested’ in signing Alexander-Arnold anytime soon.

Falk claims Alexander-Arnold is “not a typical right-back” for Bayern Munich, while his age and form at Real Madrid also make a transfer unlikely.

Falk told CF Bayern Insider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are interested in Real Madrid fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Bayern are searching for a player in this position, and players like Givairo Read are definitely still of interest. You can tell from Read’s profile alone that the club just isn’t looking to add a player like Alexander-Arnold to the ranks.

“Also, I’m not sure if Vincent Kompany would look at the Englishman’s profile, as he’s not a typical right-back for Bayern Munich.

“He’s also not the youngest footballer any more. And, if we’re being honest, the 28-year-old hasn’t proven himself at Real Madrid.

“You have to have a lot of respect for English players who give it a go playing in another country.

“But not every English player succeeds after leaving the UK, and not every English player is Harry Kane! So, I don’t think Alexander-Arnold will be a genuine option for Bayern in the summer.”

Despite this, ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has explained why he thinks Bayern Munich would suit Alexander-Arnold.

Heskey told Eldorado: “Bayern Munich would be a good move for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“The German league, the Bundesliga, is very competitive.

“He’d be at the biggest club there, and that would be amazing for him, but I would love to see him back at Liverpool.”