Everton look set to target a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, after Jarrad Branthwaite suffered another serious hamstring injury, and despite a new deal for a defender being set to be agreed, TEAMtalk can confirm two exciting targets for the Toffees.

The Toffees have enjoyed a season of progress under David Moyes, and despite a painful loss to Liverpool on Sunday, they remain in the fight for European football next season.

But it was in that frustrating fixture when star centre-back Branthwaite picked up his second hamstring injury in a matter of months, likely ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Branthwaite had already missed 25 matches due to a separate hamstring injury earlier in the campaign, which required surgery.

While the 23-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best young defenders in the Premier League, Everton are now exploring bringing in extra cover for him next season.

“Everton can confirm Jarrad Branthwaite sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday’s Merseyside derby,” Everton posted on X on Wednesday.

“The injury is unrelated to the hamstring area which required surgery in October, with a scan confirming no procedure is needed this time around. Branthwaite will now undergo rehabilitation at Finch Farm with Everton’s medical team and is unlikely to feature again this season.”

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Everton set to extend important star’s contract

Everton already have some other reliable options at centre-back.

Vice-captain James Tarkowski, 33, has been almost ever-present for the Toffees this season and remains one of their most important players.

Jake O’Brien, 24, who has been playing out of position as a right-back, has shown he can be effective at the centre of defence, in his natural position.

But 33-year-old Michael Keane has arguably been Everton’s standout defender this term, having played brilliantly in Branthwaite’s absence earlier in the season.

And now, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Everton are expected to trigger a one-year extension clause in Keane’s contract, keeping him at Hill Dickinson Stadium until the summer of 2027.

Keane is happy to stay at the club and feels he can still contribute in a big way going forward.

But despite all of that, we understand that the Toffees will look to add another new centre-back to their squad, and sources have confirmed two players who are on their radar.

Everton shortlist Man City, Rangers defenders

We revealed back in February that Everton are keen on re-signing Manchester City centre-back John Stones, who is set to be available on a free transfer this summer.

And crucially, sources indicate that the 31-year-old England international would be open to coming back to the Toffees.

Stones has the potential to be a big addition for Everton, having proven himself at the highest level, but there are concerns about his injury record, so his signing would include an element of risk – not ideal given Branthwaite’s issues.

Stones isn’t the only defender on Everton’s shortlist, with a move for Rangers star Emmanuel Fernandez also under consideration.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Peterborough United last summer, has been one of the Gers’ standout performers this term, and has contributed in attack as well as defence, notching five league goals.

Sources have confirmed to my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, that Everton are one of the sides who have Fernandez shortlisted.

He suits what Moyes is looking for and his asking price, set around the £25million mark, is lower than some of Europe’s alternatives.

Everton are not leading the race for Fernandez currently, but are firmly in the mix of teams interested.

More targets are likely to emerge as we head towards the summer, but what’s certain is that a new centre-back signing is on the agenda for the Toffees.

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