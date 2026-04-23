Liverpool have made a move to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan and want to strike a deal before the 2026 World Cup finals this summer, according to a report, but TEAMtalk can reveal that he is not the only attacker that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are rushing to bring to Anfield.

With Hugo Ekitike injured for the what is estimated to be the next nine months as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon, and Mohamed Salah leaving at the end of the season, Liverpool are in the market for a top-class attacker.

Arne Slot’s side, who won the Premier League title last season, are aiming to finish in the top five in the 2025/26 campaign and qualify for the Champions League.

The Merseyside club will have aspirations to win the Champions League, too, and it has now emerged that they have found someone who could help them do that by targeting AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who won Serie A with the Rossoneri in 2022 and the Nations League with Portugal in 2025.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have been ‘making enquiries’ for Leao, who has been on the books of Milan since 2019.

The Portugal international is a left winger by trade, but the 26-year-old has been deployed mainly as a centre-forward this season.

Leao has scored 10 goals and given three assists in 27 matches in all competitions this season, with his former AC Milan team-mate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, describing him as “magic” in La Gazzetta dello Sport in October 2025.

Liverpool are said to be keen on getting ‘get any deal’ for Leao ‘in place prior to the World Cup rather than risk his price escalating should he have a strong tournament’.

However, there is interest in Leao from Manchester City and Manchester United, too, with the Cityzens and the Red Devils having also enquired about the winger.

Real Madrid are also reported to be keen on a 2026 summer deal for Leao, who is under contract at Milan until 2028 and is valued at £60million (€69.2, $81m) by the Italian club.

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Liverpool rushing to get Yan Diomande deal done too – sources

Leao is not the only player that Liverpool want to secure the services of before the World Cup starts this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have started ‘official transfer’ talks with Yan Diomande’s agents.

Liverpool plan to strike an agreement with the Ivory Coast international winger before entering formal talks with his club, RB Leipzig.

Sources have told us that Leipzig want €100million (£87m, $117.6m) for the 19-year-old, which Liverpool are willing to pay.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has also reported that Diomande is willing to move to Liverpool and is excited by the prospect of playing for the Premier League giants.

Signing an attacker is not the only piece of business that FSG plan to do this summer, with Liverpool also said to have declared ‘interest’ in signing a goalkeeper.