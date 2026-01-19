John Stones could link up with an old Man City teammate this summer

John Stones’ camp are already working hard on potential moves for this summer, and TEAMtalk understands a host of clubs from around the world are showing an interest in the England international.

The Manchester City defender’s contract is due to expire this summer, and although there is a possibility he could stay – he is considering his options.

And TEAMtalk can reveal that the 31-year-old is open to a possible move abroad, with a number of foreign sides keen.

AC Milan, Napoli and Como have been spoken to, whilst Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have been in contact.

However, our sources can reveal that Vincent Kompany is also open to the idea that Stones could provide Bayern Munich with some high-profile competition at the Allianz, in what would be an incredible opportunity for Stones to link with his old City teammate and also England skipper Harry Kane in Bavaria.

There is also the option of Saudi Arabia and North America. We can confirm that Pro League and MLS officials have made their interest known.

We can also reveal there are a number of Premier League clubs who would be open to a possible deal for Stones, including his former club Everton.

Indeed, sources close to Stones have told us that more than half-a-dozen English clubs have had some communication with his camp.

Stones himself is concentrating on a successful end to the season with City as he firmly hopes to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad.

