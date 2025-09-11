David Moyes faces a welcome selection headache for Everton’s clash against Aston Villa on Saturday, and we can explain why a decision over new midfield signing Merlin Rohl potentially impacts James Garner and others.

Rohl, 23, signed for Everton on deadline day on a season-long loan, which includes a conditional obligation to buy for £17.3m should the Toffees avoid relegation.

Sources close to the club have informed TEAMtalk that the German under-21s international has been very impressive in training, raising questions about whether he could make his first start against Villa this weekend.

Everton have got off to a good start this term, bouncing back from an opening day defeat to Leeds with wins over Brighton and Wolves, leaving them fifth in the Premier League table.

Garner, 24, has started all three of the Toffees’ league fixtures so far. He started out-of-position as a left-back in the first two games – due to an injury to Vitaliy Mykolenko – scoring a fine goal in the win over Brighton, before impressing in his usual centre-midfield position in the victory at Molineux.

“I think Jimmy’s form at the moment is up there with some of the best I’ve seen around the country at the moment. So, let’s hope that’s recognised,” Moyes told Evertontv in a recent interview.

Garner is one of four players that Everton want to hand a contract extension to, as TEAMtalk reported yesterday (September 10). However, given Rohl’s positive performances in training – could we see the ex-Manchester United man be moved to full-back again?

READ MORE 🔵 Everton plan to ‘reclaim former glory’ revealed by sources as Friedkin Group set bold targets

Garner could be a top full-back, but should he keep his spot in the middle?

Rohl is able to play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder. The likelihood is that he would feature in a box-to-box role if he’s given the nod by Moyes.

That would put Garner or Idrissa Gana Gueye at risk of being dropped. Neither, in my opinion, deserves to lose his spot in the starting XI.

For this reason, we could see Moyes move Garner back to full-back. With Mykolenko now back in training after missing two Ukraine games through injury, it feels likely that he will keep his spot in the left side of defence – though not guaranteed.

The solution could be to play Garner at right-back. He has played there three times for Everton, and all of those appearances came under previous manager Sean Dyche.

What some people don’t know, is that Garner played as a right-back for England under-21s during their victorious Euros campaign in 2023.

He started every game and the Young Lions didn’t concede a single goal. Garner was named in the Team of the Tournament for his adept displays in defence, proving his ability to be very effective there.

Everton explored the signing of a new right-back over the summer, but ultimately missed out on one despite coming close to a deal for Fulham’s Kenny Tete.

Jake O’Brien has generally played as the right-back under Moyes, and has performed well in the role, despite naturally being a centre-back.

James Tarkowski, meanwhile, who is usually a rock at the back for Everton, has made a few mistakes in the early stages of this term, whereas fellow centre-back Michael Keane has done marginally better. The duo have started in Jarrad Branthwaite’s absence, due to injury.

Garner could be the long-term solution for Everton at right-back. If Rohl starts against Villa, I believe there is a chance we could see Garner start in that position, one that he could make his own for the Toffees for years to come.

RANKED 🔵 The 50 best Premier League signings from the summer transfer window

Potential Everton XI with Merlin Rohl vs Aston Villa