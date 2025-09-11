Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and Jadon Sancho, who is on loan at Aston Villa

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is drawing significant interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal the key factor that will determine whether or not the Aston Villa loanee ends up in the USA.

Much was expected of Sancho when Man Utd signed the former Man City winger from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for £73million (€84.4m, $98.5m). Sancho described his move to Man Utd as “a dream come true”, but in the following years, his spell at Old Trafford has been nothing short of a nightmare.

Sancho has managed to score only 12 goals and give just six assists in 83 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career, as the winger has faced tough challenges at Old Trafford, including a public fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag and inconsistent form.

Man Utd fan and YouTube personality Adam McKola recently described Sancho on The Overlap Fan Debate as “the worst signing Manchester United have ever made”, with Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher responding: “He’s okay, but I don’t really see what his standout quality is. With Marcus Rashford, even though I’ve criticised him, I can picture his pace, his shooting, his free-kicks, the power he puts into the ball. With Sancho, I just don’t know what his thing is – I can’t picture it in my head.”

Loan spells at his former club Dortmund and then Chelsea were mixed, with the 25-year-old winger, who last played for England back in 2021, joining Villa on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2025.

Sancho will become a free agent next summer when his loan deal with Villa and his contract with Man Utd run out.

That will open the door to new opportunities for Sancho, with sources close to the English winger telling TEAMtalk that a move to the United States of America holds particular appeal to him.

Known for its competitive yet less pressurised environment compared to Europe’s top tiers, MLS will offer Sancho a fresh start and the chance to revive his career.

TEAMtalk understands that MLS teams are keen on Sancho’s flair and attacking prowess, viewing him as a marquee signing capable of boosting attendance and global visibility.

MLS’s growing stature, bolstered by stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, could provide Sancho with the platform to rediscover his best form away from the intense scrutiny of the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho needs Aston Villa success for MLS move – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that MLS is not the only domestic league where clubs are keeping an eye on Sancho.

It is understood that competition for the Man Utd outcast’s signature extends beyond North America.

Clubs across Europe, including in Germany and Spain, have shown preliminary interest, while some English sides are monitoring Sancho’s progress.

Despite this, elite suitors remain cautious, emphasising that Sancho’s performances at Villa this season will be crucial in proving he can still excel at the highest level.

Under Unai Emery’s guidance at Villa, Sancho has the chance to shine for a team that are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four and qualify for the Champions League.

A strong campaign for Sancho could reignite bids from top European outfits, but if form dips, the allure of MLS – with its lucrative contracts and lifestyle perks – might prove irresistible and the best option.

As the season unfolds, Sancho’s decisions will shape not just his career but also highlight the evolving dynamics of global football transfers.

