Everton to make SEVEN changes for West Ham clash as Moyes reveals double injury update – predicted XI

Everton need to respond to their 2-0 defeat to Wolves in the Carabao Cup when they face West Ham on Monday, with David Moyes expected to name a strong side despite two injury blows.

Moyes has faced some criticism after the Toffees put in arguably their worst performance of the season when losing at Molineux – missing out again on the chance to win a first trophy in 30 years.

The manager fielded a significantly changed starting XI against Wolves, handing a full debut to Tyler Dibling, and bringing Dwight McNeil, Mark Travers, Seamus Coleman, Thierno Barry, and Tim Iroegbunam into the side.

£35m summer signing Dibling showed a couple of positive flashes, but the rest of those stars performed poorly, leaving supporters frustrated by Moyes’ decision to change things up.

McNeil, who was once a vital player for Everton during the reign of Sean Dyche, was particularly disappointing. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones revealed yesterday (September 25) that McNeil could be sold in January after failing to earn the ‘trust’ of Moyes so far.

The Wolves game means it’s back-to-back defeats for Everton after they lost to Liverpool last weekend, though they certainly didn’t disgrace themselves in the derby at Anfield.

However, recent results mean that Everton need a much-improved performance and ideally a win in the home clash against West Ham on Monday, with Moyes likely to make SEVEN changes for the game at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

David Moyes confirms two injuries for West Ham clash

Before we get into the changes, it is worth noting that Moyes has confirmed that two Everton stars, Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl, will be unavailable for next week’s game.

Branthwaite is yet to feature this season after aggravating a hamstring injury in pre-season, while Rohl is out with a hip injury and hasn’t featured since his debut against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

“Jarrad is fine [in terms of his recovery] but he won’t be available for Monday. Neither is Merlin, so both of them are out.”

Everton to make SEVEN changes after Wolves disappointment

Here is how we believe Everton will line up against West Ham as they look to get back to winning ways.

England’s No 1 Jordan Pickford was always expected to be back in the XI and a somewhat disappointing performance from Travers in mid-week hasn’t given Moyes any headaches.

Jake O’Brien is likely to retain his spot at right-back. Moyes seems to trust the Irishman fully in that role despite him naturally being a centre-back.

James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are the obvious two picks at centre-back, with the latter particularly well in the early stages of this term in Branthwaite’s absence.

Vitaliy Mykolenko looks set to reclaim his left-back spot after coming off the bench against Wolves, following recovery from a minor injury.

Idrissa Gana Gueye’s absence on Tuesday was glaring and Moyes will no doubt want the 36-year-old back in midfield for the Hammers clash, especially after his goal against Liverpool.

James Garner has been one of Everton’s standouts this season and will likely be back in midfield in a pivot alongside Gueye, after featuring at left-back a few times in Mykolenko’s absence.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will no doubt take his spot in attacking midfield back after Charly Alcaraz failed to make any big impact against Wolves.

Iliman Ndiaye has proven he is more than capable on the right-wing with two goals so far this term and he is in line to start again, with Dibling expected to be on the bench.

Beto has just one goal to his name so far this season but he made a difference when replacing Barry up front after half-time against Wolves and Moyes is likely to bring him back into the side.