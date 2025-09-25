Kostas Tsimikas has made a faster positive impression after leaving Liverpool on loan than their new signing in the same position, Milos Kerkez, has at Anfield.

Left-back became a priority area for Liverpool to address in the summer after a decline in the performance levels of regular starter Andy Robertson last season. Having impressed at Bournemouth after being brought to the Premier League by Richard Hughes, Kerkez made the move to Merseyside for £40m to become the long-term solution.

But Robertson wasn’t the fall guy of the transfer; instead, he’s been promoted to vice-captain while Tsimikas left on loan for Roma late in August.

Kerkez has played eight times for Liverpool so far but is yet to register a goal contribution and has been booked twice from five Premier League appearances.

Some fans have been critical of his shaky start, although it’s worth remembering the Hungary international is still only 21 years old and will be expected to come good later down the line.

Indeed, Robertson himself didn’t become Liverpool’s regular starter at left-back until a few months after his move from Hull City.

But has Tsimikas been an unfair casualty of Liverpool’s need for an evolution in the position?

The Greece international made his first start for Roma on Wednesday night in their Europa League opener against Nice, a few days after debuting as a late substitute in their derby win over Lazio.

Tsimikas completed the full 90 minutes of a 2-1 win for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side and impressed with a delicious cross for Gianluca Mancini’s goal.

Gianluca Mancini fires home to double the lead for Roma 💥 Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe does not look happy 😤 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/OGfALVfp8w — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 24, 2025

Earlier in the game, he had also set up a goal for Mancini with another cross, although on that occasion his teammate was offside.

Crossing has been one of Robertson’s strong suits during his Liverpool peak and Kerkez will have to work hard to replicate it, knowing that the Reds have wilfully offloaded a player – largely out of respect of his need for playing time – capable of producing game-changing moments with his delivery.

It could have been Robertson to make way from Liverpool this summer, but suitors Atletico Madrid shifted their attention elsewhere, signing Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta instead.

In a parallel universe, Robertson’s departure could have gone through and Tsimikas could have continued serving Liverpool, the club he has been owned by since 2020.

It’s far too soon to say if any kind of mistake has been made with the changing of personnel in the position, but Tsimikas’ first goal contribution led to positive reviews in the Italian media – and also didn’t go unnoticed among the Liverpool fanbase either.

And with there being no option to buy in the Tsimikas loan deal, could he still have a future with Liverpool, where he remains under contract until 2027 – a year later than Robertson?

How Italian media reacted to Tsimikas’ full Roma debut

It’s still unclear in Rome if Tsimikas is going to become a regular starter at left-back as he rotates with Angelino, the former Manchester City left-back.

But he generated largely positive reviews from his first full appearance at his new club, obtaining player ratings of 6.5 or 7 from most outlets.

“When you come from a top team, it shows,” it said on TuttoASRoma, where Tsimikas was given a 7. “Excellent deal. Precise, attentive, and most importantly, he provided the assist for Mancini ‘s goal.”

Attributing the same score, ForzaRoma wrote: “It’s hard to see him throw the ball away, especially since he’s always looking for the simplest idea. And sometimes the simple things make the difference. Like the cross for Mancini that was flagged for offside. He tries again in the second half and this time he’s happy. What a debut for the Greek.”

Voce Giallorossa observed how he “attacks a lot down the left flank, initially lacking precision in his crosses. Then he adjusts his aim and delivers a perfect cross for Mancini, who scores the 2-0.”

Of the outlets that gave Tsimikas a 6.5 – a score that still reflects a good performance in a generally reserved media environment – Tuttomercatoweb wrote: “A smart game until the 55th minute, when he showed why he spent five years at Liverpool. His assist for Mancini was a well-placed, curling cross that allowed the defender to make it 2-0. A good start.”

Il Romanista noted how he was “putting his vast experience to use. He’s careful, without overdoing it, at least until the textbook cross that makes it 2-0.”

LaRoma24 highlighted how “he makes his presence felt often, which is why he often gets to the cross, but he’s often inaccurate. Fortunately, he gets the right one, at the right time, for Mancini. A good start.”

Calciomercato explained: “He made his mark on the left and showcased his talent. In the 38th minute, a perfect cross found Mancini, who headed home, but the goal was ruled out for offside. The second half was a repeat of the pattern, and everything was fine.”

Other outlets to assign a rating of 6.5 to Tsimikas included the Italian version of Eurosport, SportMediaset – which labelled his assist as ‘perfect’ – and sports dailies such as Corriere Dello Sport and Gazzetta Dello Sport.

What Liverpool and Roma fans are saying about Tsimikas

Liverpool’s defence is under the microscope at the moment, with Kerkez trying to establish himself on the left-hand side.

Recently, the new arrival was taken off by Arne Slot inside the first half of the win over Burnley due to playing precariously on a yellow card.

Robertson replaced him on that occasion, but now the Scotland international might have to shift over to cover at centre-back after the injury to Giovanni Leoni, sustained in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

Tsimikas remains a popular player among the Liverpool fanbase, sections of which have been singing his praises after his first impact for Roma.

On the Liverpool Reddit channel, Unfair_Dragonfruit49 wrote: “His crosses were always underrated! He was probably the second-best crosser in the Liverpool squad after TAA.”

Agreeable-Resist-375 added: “Robbo is a great leftback but surprised we basically never played Tsimi as much as I expected.”

And some Reds still see a Liverpool future for Tsimikas as a replacement for Robertson next season.

“I legit think Tsimikas will be a great 2nd choice next season after Robbo’s contract runs out,” wrote OsomoMojoFreak.

One even urged Liverpool to accelerate Tsimikas’ return owing to their current defensive predicament.

WilsonKH posted: “Time to recall him, so Robbo can deputize in CB now,” although the sentence was accompanied with a mischievous grinning emoji and it remains unclear whether Liverpool have a recall clause for the 29-year-old.

For now, he will continue trying to assert himself at Roma, where some fans are already starting to notice what he can offer.

On Roma’s Reddit channel, slowcontext1 posted: “Tsimikas could be one of our most creative player, such a great guy.”

jsp378 concurred: “Tsimikas played so well, great player.”