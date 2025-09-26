Liverpool’s defensive depth has been thrust into the spotlight following a significant injury to young centre-back Geovanni Leoni, prompting the club to step up their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, TEAMtalk understands.

The Reds made a strong push to sign the England international during the summer, agreeing a £35million deal with Palace before the transfer collapsed in the final hours of the window.

Guehi was ready to make the switch to Anfield, but Palace pulled out of negotiations in a dramatic twist after they failed to bring in a suitable replacement for their captain.

Arne Slot has revealed that Liverpool centre-back Leoni, 20, will be out for ‘about a year’ after suffering an ACL tear, which leaves the manager with fewer defensive options.

TEAMtalk understands that the Merseyside club are now eyeing a cut-price deal for Guehi in January to address the crisis.

Guehi’s contract with Palace expires in the summer of 2026, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1, 2026. Liverpool, keen to avoid losing out on the 25-year-old, are prioritising a January move to secure his services at a reduced fee.

Sources close to the club indicate that manager Arne Slot sees Guehi’s composure, aerial ability, and leadership as ideal to complement Virgil van Dijk and shore up a defence that has been tested early this season…

Real Madrid pose threat to Liverpool

Despite Liverpool leading the Premier League after winning their first five games, those behind the scenes believe that reinforcing the squad is critical to sustaining their title challenge.

Guehi is the top target to strengthen the defence, but the Reds may not have it all their own way, despite coming close to a deal over the summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool face fierce competition from Real Madrid, who view Guehi as a prime candidate to join their ranks for free in 2026.

The Spanish giants, known for their strategic recruitment, see the versatile defender as a long-term fit alongside England internationals Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This looming threat could force Liverpool to act swiftly or risk missing out.

Palace, aware of Guehi’s contract situation, may be open to a deal in January to avoid losing their star man for nothing. They would, of course, prefer to renew his deal, but that is not currently likely.

As the winter transfer window nears, Liverpool’s resolve will be tested.

Securing Guehi could prove a masterstroke for Slot, ensuring defensive stability and signalling the club’s ambition to dominate both domestically and in Europe.

Liverpool play Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see how the England star performs against his potential next club.

Meanwhile, multiple Italian outlets have reported that Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer is another player of interest for Liverpool.

The Reds are battling Manchester United for the player’s signature, something that TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has already confirmed.

However, he will not come cheap, with the reports suggesting that the Turin giants will only consider offers in the region of between €70-80million (£61-70m / $82-93m) for the defender’s services.

This makes Guehi a significantly cheaper option for Liverpool in January.

In other news, a shock report has claimed that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Real Madrid are also big admirers of Konate, whose contract at Anfield is set to expire next summer.

