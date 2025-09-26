Manchester United have reportedly been warned against swooping for a top midfield talent in the January transfer window, in a move that would destabilise a Premier League rival but be perfect for Ruben Amorim.

It’s no secret that United need help in their engine room, with their central pairing of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in the win over Chelsea having a combined age of 64, while Amorim clearly has trust issues when it comes to the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo.

One player who could make a difference in that regard is 22-year-old Nottingham Forest standout Elliot Anderson.

The City Ground outfit paid £35million for Anderson in the summer of 2024, as Forest took advantage of Newcastle’s PSR struggles at the time.

Anderson has since gone on to become a full England international and is being tipped to play a major role for his country at the 2026 World Cup in the US.

His form at Forest has seen Anderson’s price tag double since his initial move, but that is not putting off suitors, one of which TEAMtalk has revealed in the past is Man Utd as Amorim looks to bolster a perceived weakness at Old Trafford.

However, TBR Football reports that Forest have issued a hands-off warning any clubs sniffing around their player ahead of the January window.

Liverpool and Tottenham, along with United, have all been linked with Anderson, although there is no way that Evangelos Marinakis will be dealing with Spurs after events over the summer with Morgan Gibbs-White.

TBR Football claims that Newcastle are also keen on taking Anderson back, only for transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey to reveal that Ange Postecoglou wants the midfielder to be an integral component of his Forest side for years to come.

Bailey confirmed: “Anderson has been top class for Forest, and they are aware of the interest is emerging. But I am told that Forest have no intention of entertaining any interest in him, and with Ange Postecoglou arriving – they want him to be a cornerstone to his team going forward.”

Anderson the missing link for Man Utd

The Forest man’s ability to cover ground and make driving runs from midfield is exactly the sort of presence that Amorim is missing from his engine room.

That has never really been Casemiro’s game, while Fernandes is at his best in possession, not out of it. The less said about Ugarte probably the better, given the deal could end up costing them over £50m.

As for Mainoo, it’s baffling why the 20-year-old is not pushing on with what looked like a hugely promising career in his early days at Old Trafford.

Anderson, meanwhile, continues to go from strength to strength and is equally at home operating as a No.8 or a No.6, as he showed while on England duty in the recent World Cup qualifiers.

The midfielder also shone on the European stage with Forest in midweek as Postecoglou’s men nearly came away with a win at Real Betis in their Europa League opener, but for a late Antony equaliser.

In short, he would be a tremendous addition for United and Amorim. The problem is, it appears that Forest are not willing to play ball.

