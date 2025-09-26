Tottenham Hotspur are very keen on re-signing Harry Kane from Bayern Munich and could seal a deal if the striker forces an exit, Manchester United have chosen their ‘top choice’ to replace under-pressure manager Ruben Amorim, and Newcastle United want to sign a striker from one of Europe’s biggest clubs – all in this week’s exclusive TEAMtalk Transfer Debrief.

HARRY KANE OPEN TO TOTTENHAM RETURN

Kane’s future at Bayern Munich has been one of the hottest topics this week, after it emerged that the forward can leave the Bundesliga champions for €65m (£56.7m / $76.7m) next summer.

The one caveat is that Kane must announce his intention to leave before the end of the January transfer window.

The England captain is yet to voice any desire to leave Bayern, but the situation has put Tottenham and two other clubs on alert.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively revealed on September 22 that Spurs would ‘love’ to bring Kane back to North London. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been interested in the forward for many years. The main competition for Kane could come from Barcelona, however, who view him as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who could leave the Camp Nou next summer.

In a bombshell update on September 23, Jones revealed that Kane would be open to rejoining Tottenham – but only if they have Champions League football on offer.

And what’s more, Kane’s release clause, if triggered by the player, is understood to be ‘completely in range’ for Spurs, and matching that fee wouldn’t hinge upon any takeover going through first.

The big question, however, is timing. Kane is in superb form for Bayern, who are fighting for trophies on domestic and European fronts. Whether he’d want to leave next summer – when his full focus will be on the World Cup with England – still remains to be seen.

TEAMtalk understands that Kane is keen to return to Tottenham in the future, and the 32-year-old would like the chance to tie up the Premier League goals record, too. Kane trails Alan Shearer by 47 goals.

MAN UTD CHOOSE IDEAL RUBEN AMORIM SUCCESSOR

Man Utd find themselves in a worryingly similar situation this summer, with pressure mounting on Ruben Amorim after some poor performances and results.

The Red Devils currently sit 11th in the Premier League table after picking up seven points from seven games so far. Within those matches was losses to Arsenal and rivals Manchester City, and they also suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby Town.

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on September 24 that while Amorim retains the backing of the board for now, they are already looking at potential replacements.

We understand that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been identified as the ‘top choice’ to replace Amorim should his position become untenable.

The Spanish coach led the Cherries to a mid-table finish in the Premier League last term and despite losing some very important players over the summer, the south coast club currently sit fourth in the table after a fantastic start to the campaign.

However, Man Utd are not alone in their admiration. Sources state that Manchester City and Chelsea are also big fans of Iraola, though they have no plans currently to part ways with Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca respectively.

Of the Premier League trio, Man Utd seem the most likely to change managers this season.

NEWCASTLE EYE 114-GOAL STRIKER

Newcastle United signed two new strikers over the summer after losing Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson – bringing in Yoane Wissa from Brentford and Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart.

Wissa is yet to make his Magpies debut after picking up a knee injury, but Woltemade got off to a flying start by scoring on his debut against Wolves two weeks ago.

However, TEAMtalk insider Jones reported on September 22 that Newcastle are one of several clubs ‘in the picture’ to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international, who moved to Juventus in a €70m switch from Fiorentina in January 2022, is now in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium. And with Vlahovic prepared to weigh up his options in January, serious talks over his future are expected before the end of the year.

Newcastle have asked to be kept informed of the situation and could emerge as a potential destination for the striker, who has 114 career goals to his name from 285 appearances.

Man Utd continue to be linked with a move for Vlahovic, but, according to sources, there has been no meaningful progress from Old Trafford.

Chelsea and Tottenham have both made enquiries, while West Ham are also understood to have explored the possibility of a deal too, with club chiefs concerned by their lack of threat in attack.

ARSENAL’S ARTETA PROMISE / GRAVENBERCH UPDATE AND MORE…

Arsenal’s board have promised Mikel Arteta that he will be given £100m to spend in January as they aim to lift the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool are open to offering a new contract to midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they anticipate future interest in his signature, with Real Madrid among his suitors.

Sean Dyche is ‘itching’ to return to management and is open to replacing West Ham boss Graham Potter, whose future may hinge on the Hammers’ clash with Everton on Monday.

Nuno Espirito Santo is reluctant to agree to a short-term contract with West Ham, whereas former manager Slaven Bilic is open to penning a contract until the end of this season.

Tottenham are keen to bring in a new centre-back in January, with Man City star Manuel Akanji and Brentford’s Nathan Collins among those being looked at.

Everton star Dwight McNeil is facing an uncertain future at the club and a potential January exit after falling down the pecking order under David Moyes.

Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher is open to a Premier League return, with Man Utd and Tottenham among the clubs linked.

Man Utd are keen to bring in a new midfielder and wing-back in January.

Chelsea remain interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, with Maresca not fully convinced by Robert Sanchez as his No 1.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery retains the backing of the board following the exit of sporting director Monchi.

Leeds United plan to sell goalkeeper Illan Meslier in January, with nine clubs interested.