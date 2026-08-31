David Moyes is set to wave goodbye to an Everton star

Everton are working to find a solution for Nathan Patterson before the transfer deadline, with the club now open to sanctioning his sale, TEAMtalk understands.

The Scotland international right-back has entered the final year of his contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and sources say there is acknowledgement from both parties that a move is needed.

Patterson has attracted serious interest from the Bundesliga, where clubs have monitored his situation for several months.

The 24-year-old joined Everton from Rangers in January 2022 on a five-and-a-half-year deal for a fee of £11 million.

Early promise on Merseyside has given way to frustration. Injuries and intense competition have restricted him to a bit-part role, and he made only a handful of Premier League appearances last season as Jake O’Brien was regularly preferred on the right of David Moyes’ defence.

With little more than 12 months remaining on his contract, Everton now risk losing him for nothing next summer.

The Toffees have therefore become more willing to listen to offers in the closing days of the window, provided any departure does not leave them short at right-back.

Indeed, Moyes has spent much of the summer targeting reinforcements in that position following Seamus Coleman’s retirement.

Patterson remains a Scotland regular and featured at this summer’s World Cup. That international profile has helped sustain interest abroad even as his club minutes have dwindled.

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Eintracht Frankfurt have previously been credited with an approach, and other German sides are understood to see him as a player who could thrive with regular football in a different environment. Meanwhile, Rangers are always mentioned by sources.

Any deal would need to be completed swiftly, though.

Patterson is understood to be receptive to a move that offers first-team football after four-and-a-half years of limited opportunities.

For Everton, an exit would free wages and create space in the squad as they continue to reshape the side under the Friedkin ownership.

Whether a Bundesliga side or another club can match Everton’s valuation and complete a deal in time remains the outstanding question as the deadline approaches.

Meanwhile, my TEAMtalk colleague Graeme Bailey has revealed how Everton are in talks to sign Monaco striker Folarin Balogun after accepting an offer from Fiorentina for Beto, with the Toffees also ramping up plans to secure three other deals before the window slams shut.