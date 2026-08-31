Newcastle United are closing in on the capture of Belgian forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, a move which will pave the way for the departure of Nick Woltemade, TEAMtalk understands.

The Magpies have been working hard to bring in another forward, and Lille star Fernandez-Pardo has emerged as their top choice.

The Magpies made a bid for the 21-year-old last week but initially backed away after being quoted a fee of around £60million.

However, Newcastle’s interest never disappeared.

While they explored other options, including Stuttgart’s Bilal El Khannouss, communication with Fernandez-Pardo’s camp and Lille remained open – and sources can now confirm that the deal for the Belgian is now progressing.

Newcastle are prepared to pay more than £50million and potentially as much as £55million (€64m, $74.5m), which is understood to be enough to persuade Lille to sanction the Belgium international’s departure.

Fernandez-Pardo has made it clear to Lille that he wants to join Newcastle and work under new head coach Matthias Jaissle.

That stance has been a major factor in Newcastle stepping up their pursuit, with the club particularly impressed by the player’s determination to make the move.

Lille are now accepting the situation, and sources understand the Ligue 1 side are close to signing a replacement in the shape of Feyenoord’s Japanese forward Ayase Ueda.

Ueda was himself strongly linked with Everton and Leeds United earlier this window.

With Fernandez-Pardo and Ueda both moving towards new clubs, Newcastle are now also in talks over allowing Woltemade to leave St James’ Park…

DON’T MISS: Roma make decision on selling Matias Soule as sources reveal Newcastle transfer truths

Woltemade to leave Newcastle with Jaissle blessing

TEAMtalk revealed back in May that the German was keen to leave Newcastle and, despite the arrival of Jaissle, he is now set to depart.

When Jaissle arrived, the initial plan was for Woltemade to play a central role in his Newcastle side.

However, it’s understood that the forward’s impact has fallen some way short of expectations and Newcastle are now prepared to part company with him, with Jaissle’s blessing.

Juventus have spoken to Newcastle about Woltemade, with the Serie A giants also having discussions with Manchester United over Joshua Zirkzee.

We also understand that Napoli, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and former club Stuttgart are also closely monitoring the situation.

Fiorentina had been keen on Woltemade but have since agreed a deal for Everton striker Beto, while RB Leipzig have opted to move for Marc Guiu.

Atletico Madrid also made enquiries, although they are now expected to land Jonathan David from Juventus, making a move for Woltemade less likely.

Newcastle are also preparing for the departure of Jacob Murphy, with Nottingham Forest leading the chase for the experienced winger.

Fernandez-Pardo spent much of last season playing centrally but can also operate on the right, giving Newcastle further flexibility to allow Murphy to leave.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Joe Willock is now increasingly likely to stay at Newcastle, despite holding talks with Turkish giants Besiktas earlier in the summer.

The arrival of Fernandez-Pardo would therefore trigger a significant reshaping of Newcastle’s attacking options, with Woltemade and Murphy potentially departing as the Belgian arrives.