Tottenham worst fears for Iliman Ndiaye hijack coming true with Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City all involved

Tottenham are at growing risk of seeing their move to sign Iliman Ndiaye hijacked by Arsenal despite sealing dual agreements, while a development at Liverpool means Manchester City cannot be discounted either.

Tottenham have an agreement with Everton in place to sign Iliman Ndiaye, which The Times’ Paul Joyce states is worth around £60m.

Personal terms with the 26-year-old Senegal international have also been finalised, though the deal won’t be given the final green light until Richarlison agrees to move the other way.

A club-to-club agreement for the Brazilian’s move is in place, though Richarlison doesn’t lack for alternative offers.

And with Everton attempting to add Folarin Balogun to a striker corps that already contains Thierno Barry, Richarlison might be swapping one bench for another if he does return to the Toffees.

That is the primary reason why Spurs haven’t yet got a move for Ndiaye over the line, and it’s a delay that leaves them increasingly vulnerable to a late transfer hijack.

Arsenal famously gazumped Tottenham for the signing of Eberechi Eze last summer. According to reports in Ndiaye’s native Senegal, they’re gearing up to the same one year one.

Arsenal could hijack Tottenham move for Iliman Ndiaye

Senegalese outlet Taggat wrote on X: ‘Arsenal inquired about Iliman Ndiaye’s situation overnight. The Gunners could try to convince the player, despite an agreement already reached with Tottenham.’

That was later backed up by Senegalese journalist Khadim Diakhate, who stated on X: ‘Iliman Ndiaye: Arsenal is preparing a big move against Tottenham! As reported by @taggatsn, Iliman Ndiaye has a verbal agreement with Tottenham.

‘But Arsenal is working behind the scenes and could try to lure the Senegalese away from the Spurs. Everything could be decided tomorrow!’

Of course, Arsenal are well known to be in the market for a readymade and impactful left winger having already tried and failed to sign Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior this summer.

But it’s not only Arsenal who Spurs have have to fend off over the coming hours.

Man City could return for Ndiaye amid Cody Gakpo development

On Monday afternoon, Liverpool officially confirmed Bradley Barcola has signed at Anfield to the tune of £106m plus £17m in add-ons.

When discussing that arrival on X, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs claimed Liverpool WON’T make any more first-team signings unless a connected exit occurs.

Jacobs wrote: ‘There are unlikely to be any further additions to the first-team squad unless late outgoings occur.

‘Manchester City have already made a formal bid for Cody Gakpo that is still under consideration.’

Doubling down on the claims Liverpool could pull the plug on Gakpo’s sale, Jacobs then said in a follow-up post: ‘Manchester City have already made a formal bid for Cody Gakpo.

‘Finances of a proposed deal are not expected to be an issue. Yet as with Andy Robertson’s failed move to Spurs in January, #LFC will not sanction an exit if they feel it leaves them too thin.

‘If Gakpo leaves, Liverpool would need a replacement.’

Liverpool have been actively exploring the market for another winger after Barcola, with Yankuba Minteh and Ismaila Sarr the two players they’ve launched bids for.

If a third winger after Victor Munoz and Barcola were to join, then Gakpo will be given the green light to complete his £85m switch to Man City.

But with Crystal Palace reportedly bumping the price for Sarr up to £75m, and no new bids for Minteh tabled, Liverpool could, in theory, deem their business in the final third complete, and thus prevent Gakpo from leaving.

That would put Man City back into the market for a new left winger, and their back-up option to Gakpo is Ndiaye.

Tottenham remain firm favourites to complete a deal for Ndiaye at the time of this article’ publication, though the threat of the deal being hijacked is there, and it’s not coming from just one club.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2026 transfer window