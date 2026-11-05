Whether Everton could really TERMINATE Jack Grealish deal as ‘last chance’ warning issued

Jack Grealish's future at Everton is up in the air

The feelings at Everton on sending Jack Grealish back to Manchester City have been revealed, with TEAMtalk able to shed light on the situation, with the midfielder told he could be on his ‘last chance’ in his career.

Grealish has missed the last three games for the Toffees. The first of those absences was attributed to illness, before he was left out for a breach of discipline.

It relates to missing an Everton training session, reportedly as the midfielder had gone out drinking.

There are now suggestions that the Toffees could send the loanee back to parent club Manchester City.

Football Insider states the termination of Grealish’s loan deal is a genuine possibility.

There is a reported belief that David Moyes was sceptical of the City man’s return to the club in the summer anyway, and the current situation has meant his reintegration could be difficult.

Further to that, it’s suggested Grealish was eyeing a permanent move to the Hill Dickinson, which now appears unlikely.

READ MORE: Chelsea compiling ‘weekly reports’ on Everton midfielder – top source

Will Jack Grealish really be sent back?

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey, meanwhile, has learned Everton are not considering ending Grealish’s loan spell.

In fact, the view is quite the opposite to Football Insider’s report, with Moyes keen to reintegrate the midfielder for the Premier League game against Coventry on Friday night.

The club wants to be satisfied the issue has been put behind them before Grealish is allowed to return, but their manager is said to feel that he has an important role to play for the rest of the campaign.

For that to happen, he’ll have to meet the standards expected of him.

Grealish has been told by Merseyside football writer for The Telegraph, Dominic King, that he could be looking at the final chance to have a serious role in football.

The headline of his article reads: ‘Jack Grealish is blowing his last chance to be a serious footballer.’

Within the article, King writes: ‘But disappointment is a more appropriate word for the situation because this was the damning last piece of evidence that proved Grealish is not going to become the serious footballer Evertonians hoped he would be.

‘You can be the nicest guy in the world, but if you are not doing your job, what does it matter?

‘Yes, the signatures on shirts are nice, as are the pictures that will have been printed off and framed. Grealish is a good lad, the kind who will have you convulsing with laughter when you spend time in his company, but that cannot spare him on this occasion.

‘By not turning up for training on Monday he let down all those who had queued to see him, not to mention his manager, his staff and all his team-mates.’