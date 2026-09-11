David Moyes delivers ‘incredibly exciting’ Everton boost ahead of Tottenham clash

David Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish is ready to start against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, while also providing an update on Everton’s search for free agent signings.

The Toffees have got off to a positive start this season, despite them being short on numbers in several key areas after a disappointing end to the transfer window.

They are unbeaten across all competitions after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on the opening day, thrashing Preston 4-0 in the Carabao Cup, a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth, and a dramatic 2-2 draw with Manchester United at home last Sunday.

It was in the match against United when Grealish made his first appearance since re-joining Everton. He came off the bench in the 65th minute and put in a positive performance, helping Everton rally to find two goals in the 83rd and 96th minutes.

There have been questions over Grealish’s readiness to start against Spurs this weekend.

He missed the second half of last season with a fractured foot, and made just two appearances off the bench for Man City this term before re-joining Everton on loan.

However, Moyes has said in his pre-match press conference that Grealish has had a good week of training, suggesting he looks set to be named in his starting XI this weekend.

“I think Jack is ready to play. I think he is a boy who needs a football more than training,” Moyes said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo.

Moyes also said the prospect of Grealish repeating last season’s form is “incredibly exciting”.

The news on the injury front is not all good for Everton, however.

Summer signing Christian Norgaard, who joined from Arsenal, remains sidelined with an injury, and Moyes admits it is taking the 32-year-old longer than expected to regain fitness.

The Echo notes that the hope is that Norgaard will be available after the coming international break.

READ NEXT – Everton left to rue failure to sign Champions League hat-trick hero as sources confirm QUADRUPLE interest

Everton reluctant to make free agent signings

Moyes also confirmed that Everton continue to look at the free agent market.

TEAMtalk understands that 33-year-old striker Mauro Icardi, formerly of Galatasaray, Inter Milan and PSG, would be interested in joining Everton.

The Toffees are certainly in need of a new forward. After selling Beto to Fiorentina, and a deadline day move for Monaco’s Folarin Balogun collapsing, Thierno Barry is currently the club’s only recognised striker.

However, Moyes suggested in his press conference that Everton may, in fact, have to deal with what they’ve got until the January transfer window.

The manager raised questions about whether the players available in the free agent market, like Icardi, are good enough or fit enough to make a difference.

With this in mind, it appears likely that Everton will have to wait until January to bring in a new forward.