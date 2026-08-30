Tottenham Hotspur have turned to Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, with a deal being lined up that would see Richarlison move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Sources have indicated that Spurs have now moved for Ndiaye after their preferred route to another option changed dramatically.

Everton had been due to sanction a sensational deal that would have seen Ndiaye move to Manchester City in a package worth £80million plus Jack Grealish.

However, that agreement has now fallen away following developments involving Cody Gakpo, with the Liverpool forward heading to the Etihad Stadium and City consequently no longer pursuing Ndiaye in the same way.

That has opened the door for Tottenham, who are ready to pay the same price for Ndiaye that they were for Gakpo.

We understand Spurs have now stepped up their interest in Ndiaye and are working towards a deal that would also facilitate Richarlison‘s return to Everton.

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Richarlison, Grealish heading back to Everton

The Brazilian, who made the move from Everton to Tottenham in 2022, is now at the centre of discussions that could see him return to the club where he established himself as a Premier League star.

For Everton, the situation represents a significant change of direction.

The club had been prepared to lose Ndiaye to Man City in what would have been a huge financial package, while also securing Grealish as part of the agreement.

We can confirm, however, that Everton remain interested in Jack Grealish despite the collapse of the proposed City-Ndiaye arrangement.

Grealish spent last season on loan with the Toffees, scoring two goals and adding six assists in 22 games in all competitions.