Lewis Hall looks set to snub a move to Manchester United by signing a new contract with Newcastle United, a transfer reporter has revealed.

Hall emerged as Man Utd’s top target for the left-back position over the summer. Having completed their midfield revamp, the Red Devils looked into signing Hall as a successor for Luke Shaw.

But Newcastle told Michael Carrick’s side the 22-year-old would not be leaving St James’ Park following the departures of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Man Utd did not end up bringing in a new left-back before the transfer deadline, despite making contact for Alejandro Balde and Rayan Ait-Nouri late on.

INEOS chiefs had planned to reopen talks for Hall in summer 2027, but the transfer now appears far more difficult.

Ben Jacobs has reported on X: ‘Lewis Hall set to sign a new Newcastle United contract after reaching an agreement with the club.

‘Hall understood to be impressed by new manager Matthias Jaissle, and extension talks have accelerated over the past few weeks.

‘Extending Hall a priority for sporting director Ross Wilson.’

Hall’s current terms run until June 2029, and Newcastle look set to extend that contract while also giving the full-back a pay rise designed to reward his form and keep Man Utd at bay.

The development will be a major setback for Carrick and Man Utd. We revealed on September 2 that they were fully intending to return for Hall at the end of the season.

Man Utd had been given encouragement by Hall’s camp that the England international wanted to make the move, but he now appears to have changed his mind.

Attention will likely now turn to which left-backs Man Utd will pursue instead. In addition to Balde and Ait-Nouri, they have shown interest in RB Leipzig captain David Raum and Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander.

Barcelona’s Balde could emerge as Carrick’s favoured target, as he is very highly rated at Old Trafford, and – at 22 years of age – has plenty of time to develop into one of the best left-backs in the world.

Plus, Balde warmed to the idea of leaving Barca in the summer.

Roy Keane has already questioned Lewis Hall

Roy Keane will not be too disappointed if Hall ends up staying on Tyneside.

He questioned Man Utd’s interest in the player recently by saying: “I don’t think Hall is the answer. He’s not bad, don’t get me wrong.

“I don’t think he’s a good defender.

“We’re going back to that [conversation]: what’s your priority in a defender now?

“Of course you want him to be comfortable in possession, of course, but first and foremost, they can defend because that’s what your challenge is now.

“Whatever it is with your attacking players, ‘Listen lads, two midfielders and an attacking four, go and win us the game but we’ve got to be solid defensively’, even if it’s sacrificing being good on the ball.”

Meanwhile, United are reportedly confident they will sign a talented midfielder before Arsenal.