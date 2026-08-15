Conditions met for Liverpool to sell player in his prime as Romano declares ‘here we go’

Liverpool are now on course to sell a player in his prime after a connected deal was completed and the Reds dropped their asking price.

Understandably, the buzz around Anfield right now centres on Liverpool’s attempts to sign two new wingers, with Bradley Barcola the top target.

However, should Barcola and one more wide man arrive, Cody Gakpo will be given approval to complete a switch to Tottenham.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Liverpool in dreamland as PSG slash Bradley Barcola asking price – multiple sources

The Dutchman has agreed personal terms with Spurs already, and he might not be the only player in the prime of his career who could be sold in the remainder of the window.

It’s no secret Inter Milan are desperate to sign Curtis Jones. The 25-year-old was their priority target in central midfield back in January and remains so to this day.

The Serie A champions have already seen several bids knocked back this summer, the biggest of which totalled €30m / £26m.

Inter fully intend to go again with a new and improved offer, but have no intention of matching Liverpool’s original asking price, which was believed to be around €40m / £34m.

What’s more, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, revealed Inter would not bid again until they first cleared room in their squad by offloading Davide Frattesi.

Romano explained: ‘There’s still no green light to new bid until Davide Frattesi’s exit but Inter definitely will try again for Curtis before the window ends.’

Inter Milan offload Davide Frattesi

That hurdle has now been cleared, with Romano giving Frattesi’s move to Lazio his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation a few days ago.

And on Friday, Romano shared the financial details of the deal, writing on X: ‘Davide Frattesi has joined Lazio from Inter on initial €5m loan with €10m buy option clause with 50% sell-on clause for Inter.’

With Frattesi now at Lazio, one of the two conditions that would unlock Jones’ move to the San Siro has been met.

The second – Liverpool reducing their asking price – has just been ticked off too.

Liverpool lower Curtis Jones asking price to £30m

Romano explained: ‘Inter maintain Curtis Jones as priority target since May and now feel deal could happen with Liverpool at €35m (£30m) fee.’

In a fresh update on Saturday afternoon, the Liverpool Echo confirmed the Reds will now accept €35m / £30m for Jones.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Cody Gakpo tells Liverpool he wants Tottenham move with terms AGREED and giant bid readied – Exclusive

* Liverpool fully expect to seal agreement with generational star – Exclusive

* Liverpool to launch opening bid in deal Fabrizio Romano claimed was ‘off’

They stated: ‘Negotiations with Inter Milan regarding Curtis Jones have stalled in recent weeks, but a breakthrough could be on the horizon.

‘The ECHO understands that £30m is now the Reds’ asking price, with £34m the previous demand.’