Fulham convinced they’ve signed genuine superstar who’ll take Premier League by storm

Fulham hope Kevin could go down as one of their best bargains of their Premier League era – despite commanding a club-record £34.6million fee.

The 22-year-old made his debut from the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leeds United and immediately impressed, helping inspire the late breakthrough.

Teammates have already been struck by his skill and technical ability, and there is growing confidence that the club’s persistence in chasing him all summer is about to pay off.

TEAMtalk understands that Shakhtar Donetsk played hardball throughout negotiations, demanding around £43m, but Fulham refused to cave in.

At one stage it looked like they were running out of time but, in the end, strong work from recruitment staff proved decisive as they sealed a deal before deadline.

They held their nerve and managed to secure him for under £35m. We understand it was seen internally as a great value deal for Fulham.

They still ended up breaking their transfer record, but behind the scenes they are convinced it will prove money well spent.

The plan was always to ease him into action, but sources suggest he could now be handed a full debut in the next home match against Brentford – the stage where he may truly announce himself to the Premier League.

