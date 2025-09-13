Ayyoub Bouaddi is one of the hottest teenage properties in European football, and Premier League clubs must weigh up how to stop him from slipping through their grasp.

The 17-year-old Lille midfielder has been catching the eye for over a year now, impressing not only in Ligue 1 but also on the Champions League stage, where his maturity and technical quality has stood out.

That rise has led AC Milan to position themselves at the front of the queue for his signature. The Italian giants are preparing to make a determined push, confident that their project could tempt Bouaddi away from France.

But Premier League big guns are circling. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among sides to have sent scouts to watch Bouaddi, and none of them are likely to back off.

The fear from England is that Milan might move first and wrap up a deal before the market truly opens.

Sources have indicated that the English clubs will keep tracking him closely this season, ready to make their presence felt if an opportunity arises.

Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brighton have also carried out checks, reflecting how widely he is admired in England.

Bouaddi’s talent and composure has not gone unnoticed elsewhere either, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig believed to be keeping tabs.

The competition is fierce, but from a Premier League perspective, the hope is that the chance to play in England can prove just as alluring as Milan’s advances.

Will Lille midfielder leave?

Bouaddi would have to wait until his 18th birthday, on October 2, 2025, before being able to join a Premier League club. Thus, he has a full season ahead of him to continue to enhance his reputation and equip himself for future success.

Furthermore, Lille are eager to extend his contract, which is currently due to last until 2027. Only a few months have passed since he penned those terms, but offering him an even better deal could strengthen Lille’s stance.

Premier League clubs are generally more powerful financially, though, so it will be interesting to see if they can test Lille’s resolve in the long run.

Ayyoub Bouaddi: The story so far

In 2021, Bouaddi joined Lille’s academy at the age of 13.

In August 2023, still only 15, he signed his first professional contract with the club.

His senior debut followed that October, three days after his 16th birthday, as he featured in a Europa Conference League match against KI. He became the youngest ever player to feature in a European match and also Lille’s youngest debutant.

He then made his Ligue 1 bow that same month, becoming Lille’s youngest player in the top flight for over 40 years.

In November 2023, he debuted for France’s U17s – at the age of 16 years and one month.

After finishing his first season for Lille with 18 appearances, half of which were in Ligue 1, he celebrated his 17th birthday by starring against Real Madrid on his Champions League debut, lasting all 90 minutes.

Bouaddi finished the 2024/25 season with an impressive 35 senior appearances, and he has played in all three of their Ligue 1 games so far this season, where they have taken seven points so far.

The teenager also has five caps for France Under-21s.

The future is bright.